ARIZONA SETS THE STAGE AS NASA & AAI WORK TO ENABLE THE FUTURE OF ADVANCED AIR MOBILITY (AAM)

NASA and AAI Announce Symposium to Discuss the Future of AAM and Drone Delivery

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join NASA and the Autonomy Association International (AAI) for One Giant Leap for Machine Kind, a one day symposium in Phoenix Arizona, on November 3, 2022. Hosted in partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) and the Pat Tillman Veterans Center, this informative and educational symposium will be a deep dive into enabling the full potential of future air mobility through a self-sustaining decentralized ecosystem for data and reasoning service exchange. This ecosystem is what NASA is calling Data and Reasoning Fabric, or DRF.

DRF is envisioned to provide the foundation for an ecosystem of data and AI driven decision support tools to support efficient and user-friendly integration of emerging and evolving traditional air transportation capabilities. Additional goals include the eventual transportation of people and cargo to places previously not served or underserved by aviation.

Support for AAM decisions depend on accurate, reliable, and current data with the goal of increased safety in airspace operations, utilizing and making sense of big data, providing accurate and reliable information. The NASA DRF team, in partnership with AAI, is evaluating this prototype in the Greater Phoenix Metro Area. In its role as industry, government and academic liaison, AAI brings together a multitude of industry stakeholders, and relevant local-to-federal government organizations, that have pledged to participate in NASA DRF to exchange information necessary to support future air mobility.

The DRF collaboration in Arizona is historical, working to validate the prototype of the Fabric by combining the first release of the DRF Core, reference implementations of services and service consumers, functional data services, reasoning services and associated simulations, a DRF framework software architecture, and partnerships with key stakeholder communities in representative use cases. The goals include demonstrating a real-world application of AAM for evaluation by local governments to understand the desirability and business viability of access to data and AI-driven decision support tools for local AAM applications.

Join us to hear NASA thought leaders unveil their vision for the future of drone delivery and advanced air mobility and how the collaborative work in Arizona is validating the DRF prototype. Join industry, academia and governments for topics including technical challenges of advancing smart city outcomes, security, and operational perspectives. Get your general admission early bird tickets now. Reduced ticket prices available for students, government and academia. Ticket price includes a NASA swag bag, light breakfast & coffee, lunch, afternoon snack and refreshments throughout the day.

The Autonomy Association International, in tribute to ASU’s annual Veteran’s Day Salute to Service, will donate a portion of the ticket proceeds from this event to the Pat Tillman Veterans Center at ASU.

