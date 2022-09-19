Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, September 23, 2022 at 1:30 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m., on September 23, 2022, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:
1. Call to Order.
2. Approval of minutes from January 28, 2022 meeting
3. Approval of publisher’s recommendation of 2022 Idaho Code Special Session publication
4. Adjournment
Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting
Time: September 23, 2022 1:30 PM (Mountain Time)