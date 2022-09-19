Francois-Xavier Morency Supports Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada
Francois-Xavier Morency gives generously to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada, a registered charitable organization and advocacy group driven by volunteers.ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francois-Xavier Morency has donated to the advocacy group, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada. The volunteer-based organization is a registered Canadian charitable organization dedicated to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and families of such crimes.
Mr. Morency is a seasoned professional with international experience in business development and equity investments. He speaks many languages and maintains a very active lifestyle, enjoying travel and outdoor activities. Mr. Morency is currently a private investor and family trustee.
“One year ago, on Aug 1, 2021, a person close to our family—Warrick Roy Vatcher—was tragically killed by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle,” says Francois-Xavier Morency. “MADD Canada continues its effective advocacy to prevent such unnecessary and preventable tragedies. As a motorcyclist, it hits very close to home, and I believe this donation will help the organization continue their outstanding work and honor the memory of Warrick.”
MADD Canada is a grassroots organization formed in 1989 which connects victims, survivors and concerned citizens to a national network of advocates and professionals seeking to end driving under the influence through educational programs and support services. The organization seeks to identify and promote legislative reforms, public policies and education initiatives with a focus on youth.
Francois-Xavier Morency was involved in global shipping as A.P. Møller-Mærsk’s Managing Director of Canadian operations of Supply Service. He was essential to the company’s business development in multiple countries including the US, Canada, and Mexico and has rich connections in the oil and shipping industry.
For more news and information on Francois-Xavier Morency, please visit his Linkedin profile.
To make a donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada, you can visit their website at https://madd.ca/
