Gilbane Building Company Celebrates ACE Mentor Program Day of Action

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (PRWEB) September 19, 2022

Gilbane Building Company tomorrow will join with the ACE Mentor Program of America to celebrate the 2022 ACE Day of Action. Gilbane is a long-time supporter of the ACE Mentor Program which aims to engage, excited, and inspire high school students to pursue careers in architecture, engineering, and construction through mentoring and continued support for their advancement into the industry.

With active participation in 17 states and over 30 cities, Gilbane employees mentor ACE students providing hands-on industry exposure, while supporting future career development and economic inclusion. Gilbane has over 100 active mentors, board members and volunteers engaged with the ACE Mentor Program.

"Gilbane is a proud long-time supporter of the ACE Mentor Program because of its critical work to engage students in the A/E/C industry and support their growth beyond high school graduation," said Tom Laird, President & CEO, Gilbane Building Company. "We know that program alumni demonstrate capacity, maturity, and competence when they enter our industry. ACE has extended industry mentoring and internships to support underrepresented college students which is an important part of helping to diversify the industry's pipeline of talent.

"For Gilbane, it's a win-win to support the program: our employees who are ACE mentors enjoy giving back as role models and the program is helping to cultivate the next generation of builders. We encourage our peers and partners across the industry to get involved in supporting the ACE Mentor Program," said Laird.

This third annual ACE Day of Action calls on all constituents to share information, register as mentors, sign up students, and make donations to local affiliates. Day of Action is intended to mobilize the design and construction industry to show their support for mentoring on all their social media platforms.

Companies participating in #ACEDay2022 are encouraged to use the templates and materials provided by the ACE National Office or to create their own unique content.

About the ACE Mentor Program

Founded in 1994, ACE, which stands for Architecture, Construction and Engineering, works to engage, excite and enlighten high school students to pursue careers in architecture, engineering and construction through mentoring and to support their continued advancement in the industry. The main objective is to work with underrepresented students that do not have the guidance and support to help them uncover opportunities for their future. Volunteer industry professionals mentor students and lead them through a hands-on simulation of designing and constructing buildings.

Statistical Profile – ACE Mentor Program



ACE currently operates in 75+affiliates covering 36 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and in more than 200 cities.

Over 10,000 students and 4,000 mentors participate in a typical year.

ACE has awarded over $25 million in scholarships to students since its founding.

Each year, ACE Mentor firms contribute more than $17.5 million worth of pro bono time in volunteer hours.

95% of ACE graduates enroll in higher education and 3/4 enter majors linked to the design and construction industry.

Students come from over 1,450 high schools in a typical year. Almost 70% of ACE students identify as persons of color and over 40% are young women*

o (2020 US Bureau of Labor Statistics: Construction Workforce: 11%, A&E Workforce: 17%)

Proven Outcomes



ACE Mentor Program participants graduate high school at a greater rate than non-ACE participants.

ACE increases the diversity in architecture, construction and engineering program enrollment.

Female ACE Mentor Program participants enter college engineering programs at double the national rate of their non-ACE counterparts

More low-income students participate in the ACE Program than other afterschool programs.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

