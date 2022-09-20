Lekto Woodfuels Unveils New Fire Logs Featuring Softwood Sawdust Locally Sourced in the United Kingdom
The company is known for its assortment of high quality wood fuel products available online across the UK
With wood fuel prices rising to record heights this year, we understand the importance of affordability when it comes to purchasing wood fuel products.”NORTH SHIELDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lekto Woodfuels, United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels, has launched its latest wood fuel product, Fire Logs, made with softwood sawdust locally sourced in the UK. The product is now available online at lektowoodfuels.co.uk with an introductory offer on orders before October 1 using the promo code FIRELOGS.
— Arturs Kasjanovs, content lead for Lekto Woodfuels
The company’s newest and most universal briquette fuel, Fire Logs are an ultra-high-density briquette that can burn at a high temperature for as long as three to four hours. The product combines the high heat output of the company’s Hardwood Heat Logs with the long burn time of its next-gen Night Briquettes. This latest launch continues Lekto's commitment to providing UK households with innovative wood heating products at accessible price points.
“With wood fuel prices rising to record heights this year, we understand the importance of affordability when it comes to purchasing wood fuel products,” said Arturs Kasjanovs, content lead for Lekto Woodfuels. “As one of the leading pioneers of online wood fuel sales, we are pleased to introduce Fire Logs in time for the colder months.”
Fire Logs are manufactured in Scotland from 100 percent natural, locally-sourced softwood sawdust. The sawdust is compressed to an ultra-high density by an industrial pressing rod, using a special, screw-like compression method. This results in a product that is much more dense than other briquettes, which allows Fire Logs to burn longer and hotter than other briquettes while taking up less space in wood stores.
The new Fire Logs are best used in pre-heated stoves on top of burning flames, and they will supply steady heat for three to four hours.
Each Mini Pack contains 12 Fire Logs, each weighing approximately 1.66 kilogrammes. Each Fire Log has a diameter of 80 millimetres and is 230 millimetres long. Their elongated brick shape allows them to burn without rolling or expanding.
All of the company’s products are dried to under 10 percent moisture levels, significantly exceeding Defra's Ready to Burn standard, which allows as much as 20 percent moisture. This allows the wood fuels to be easier to light, burn cleaner, and produce virtually no smoke when burned, decreasing the frequency that customers have to sweep their chimneys.
As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 15,000 trees in heavily deforested areas in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects. All of its briquette fuels are made of traditionally-discarded sawmill waste material.
For more information on Lekto Woodfuels, visit lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
About Lekto Woodfuels
With over 12,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Lekto Woodfuels remains the United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels across UK households. The company sells a wide assortment of Defra ready-to-burn certified firewood, briquettes, and fire-starting fuels. As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 15,000 trees in heavily deforested areas. For more information, visit lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
