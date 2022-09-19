Press Release: Samoa’s Head of State attends The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II



SAMOA, September 19 - London, United Kingdom, Monday, 19 September 2022: The Head of State Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II and his Good Lady, Masiofo Faamausili Leinafo Tuimalealiifano today attended the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey. They joined Heads of State and Government of Commonwealth Pacific countries and more than five hundred other world leaders at Her Late Majesty’s Funeral Service and later attended a reception hosted by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs at The Church House, home of the headquarters of the Church of England.



Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo and Masiofo paid their respects to the Queen on Sunday as they witnessed Her Late Majesty’s coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall for the last night before her State Funeral. They were joined by Her Excellency, Ambassador Francella Strickland, Samoa’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and High Commissioner designate to the United Kingdom, and Tofa Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Afioga i le Ao Mamalu and Masiofo also paid tribute to Her Late Majesty on behalf of the people and Government of Samoa through a written message in the Condolence Book, and a recorded tribute at

Lancaster House before attending The King’s Reception held at Buckingham Palace.



Of Her Late Majesty, Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo said that she was “a symbol of strength and stability, whose legacy will be warmly remembered by all whose lives she touched. She was unparalleled in her commitment to service, as well as her devotion to her people, country, her family and faith during her lifelong reign.” He concluded his tribute with a message of faith in Samoan, “O alofaaga ma faamaisega mai tagataanuu uma ma le Malo o Samoa. Tatou feiloai i se taeao o muamua i le ola e faavavau. Ia manuia lau malaga.”



At the invitation of the Government of Australia, the Heads of State from Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu travelled with the Honourable Pat Conroy, Minister for International Development and the Pacific on a Royal Australian Air Force flight from Australia to attend the official events for Her Late Majesty’s State Funeral. Samoa’s delegation includes Desna Solofa, Assistant CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Supt. Norman Tuafale Meni, Aide-de-Camp, Ministry of Police, and Rae Manuleleua, First Secretary, Samoa Embassy to Belgium. Afioga i le Ao Mamalu and Masiofo and Samoa’s delegation will depart the United Kingdom for Australia en route to Samoa on Monday night following the conclusion of the official events for Her Late Majesty’s State Service.



