The Long Haul, A Caregiver’s Journey: New Memoir CARING FOR US Relates Highs And Lows Of Caring For A Spouse With Chronic Illness

Devoted wife spreads message of positivity in the face of adversity in new book from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When author Kathy Krach’s husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis their future changed overnight. Up until that pivotal point, their marriage had weathered ups and downs, but nothing had prepared them for the unique challenges of living with a debilitating disease. For Kathy, the newfound role of caregiver left her with feelings of isolation, stress and resentment. But her marriage was made for the long-haul, and Kathy refused to let her husband’s diagnosis rob her of her joy and happiness.

In Caring For Us, Krach offers a candid look inside her marriage, chronicling the path of her relationship with her husband, from newlyweds to diagnosis and present day. Throughout their journey post diagnosis, Krach often struggled with her faith and at times questioned God. But over time, she found that when she stopped trying to face the hardships alone and began to tackle life’s difficulties alongside her husband, she no longer feared the unknown. A poignant account of the realities of caring for a disabled spouse, Caring For Us inspires hope in those who are struggling to maintain a happy marriage in the face of adversity and will ignite a renewed sense of purpose and zest for life for anyone living with or caring for someone with a chronic illness.

Caring For Us is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Kathy Krach began her career at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where she became board certified in diagnostic radiology and computed tomography. She went on to serve as clinical coordinator for the radiology program at Keiser University in Jacksonville. She has been married to her husband for over 34 years. Together they have one daughter and two grandsons. She loves to travel and entertain family and friends.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com