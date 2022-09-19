Todd Shatkin and Daemen University's Plan for a School of Dentistry Aims to Help Both The University and The Community

Todd Shatkin - Shatkin College of Dentistry Daemen University & Shatkin Dental Health - Dr. Todd Shatkin Todd Shatkin - Shatkin College of Dentistry Daemen University - Interior Rendering Todd Shatkin - Shatkin College of Dentistry Daemen University - Exterior Rendering

BUFFALO, NY, USA, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Todd Shatkin and Daemen University recently announced plans for a new college of dentistry called the "Shatkin College of Dentistry" being proposed in Amherst, NY.Daemen University has entered the advanced stages of seeking accreditation with the Chicago-based Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Once granted, it will be only one of two Western New York institutions of higher learning to offer a doctorate in dentistry. They are hopeful to open their doors in the fall of 2023 once approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED).“We are seeking to create a unique educational experience for students – and eventually become one of the top dental schools in the country,” said Dr. Todd Shatkin dentist and founder of the Aesthetic Associates Centre.What makes this college unique is Daemen's plans for the dental college to offer a rigorous year-round academic program for three years, allowing students to acquire their degree a full year faster than traditional four-year dental programs. Students would then complete their residencies for licensure at dental facilities around the state as mandated by New York State.At the proposed new college, students would be instructed at both the Daemen University Amherst campus as well as the newly proposed facilities located near Main Street and the I-290, which is currently being considered by the Amherst Town Planning Board. This is also close to Dr. Shatkin's existing facilities on Kensington Avenue.“The continued development and growth of Daemen University has far-reaching benefits, and this partnership with Dr. Shatkin is no exception,” said Brian Kulpa, Amherst Town Supervisor. “As outlined in the town’s Advance Amherst Recovery Plan, the ‘I-290 Medical Spine’ would be further strengthened by the proposed Shatkin College of Dentistry and bring much-needed medical services to the Northtowns. The town looks forward to working together to develop this new facility.”The proposed dental college would add to Daemen’s suite of long-standing health sciences programs, which include nursing, cytotechnology (with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center), pre-medicine, physical therapy, physician assistant (PA) studies, and others.“Adding a dental program to our university would increase access for students within and outside of the WNY community – while creating a greater opportunity for our region to obtain an essential health care service,” said Michael S. Brogan, provost of Daemen University.Another benefit of the newly proposed college is that clinical dentistry would be made available after the second year at reduced rates, allowing local patients to obtain affordable dental care performed by students of the program for a discount while allowing the students to get real-world experience.Dr. Todd Shatkin and his wife Leslie have a long-established relationship with Daemen College, announcing plans to open an advanced rehabilitation facility named the Todd & Leslie Shatkin Institute for Mobility Innovation & Technology (IMIT) in 2021. Todd Shatkin's mother Joan Ellis Shatkin, previously served on the Board of Trustees of Daemen University, and his brother Samuel Shatkin, Jr. MD, has been an instructor for physician assistants at the university.You can learn more about the new Shatkin College of Dentistry on the Daemen University website:

Dr. Todd Shatkin Medal of Honor Ceremony - Daemen University - Shatkin School of Dentistry