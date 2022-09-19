Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,912 in the last 365 days.

Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of Murdering Roommate

September 14, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – After five hours of deliberation, on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan.

Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some circumstances of the killing remain unknown, the evidence showed that Dugaqua beat and kicked Berdan to death using steel-toed boots and a wooden rod. Dugaqua admitted to killing Berdan, but claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department and prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Matt Heibel and Alice Curci. Victims for Justice supported the victim’s family throughout this three-year process. Dugaqua faces up to 99 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 am.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel and/or Alice Curci at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov or alice.curci@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of Murdering Roommate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.