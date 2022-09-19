Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of Murdering Roommate

September 14, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – After five hours of deliberation, on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan.

Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some circumstances of the killing remain unknown, the evidence showed that Dugaqua beat and kicked Berdan to death using steel-toed boots and a wooden rod. Dugaqua admitted to killing Berdan, but claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department and prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Matt Heibel and Alice Curci. Victims for Justice supported the victim’s family throughout this three-year process. Dugaqua faces up to 99 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 am.

