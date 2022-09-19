UFP Technologies to Present and Host 1X1 Investor Meetings at the Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and CEO and Ronald J. Lataille, Sr. Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference on September 21, 2022. UFP Technologies’ presentation will begin at 10:00 am ET on September 21, 2022 and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ysoqK5utQO6L9oId0mVIOA. It is also accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: www.ufpt.com. UFP Technologies will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.



About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding, and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

