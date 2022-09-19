TAAT® Hosting Live Earnings Call at 4:30 pm Eastern on Wednesday September 21

/EIN News/ -- This earnings call was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 4:15 pm (Eastern). The earnings call to take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:30 pm (Eastern) replaces the originally scheduled event.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that it will host an earnings call on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:30 pm (Eastern) led by its Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon and its Chief Financial Officer Joel Dumaresq. During this call, Mr. Saxon and Mr. Dumaresq will provide an overview of the Company’s financial performance during its Fiscal Third Quarter of 2022 (three-month period ended July 31, 2022, referred to herein as “FQ3 2022”), and summarize the Company’s business activities during the same period. A full recording of the call will be published on the Company’s website shortly after the event’s conclusion. Investors may submit questions in advance of Wednesday’s TAAT® FQ3 2022 earnings call by email to investor@taatglobal.com .

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “After officially joining the TAAT® management team in June, I am pleased at the progress we have made in such a short time. This marks the first fiscal quarter in which ADCO is part of our operations. Additionally, we have made great progress with TAAT® in our focus markets, and look forward to sharing our progress with investors on Wednesday.”

At 4:30 pm (Eastern) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, TAAT® will be hosting its FQ3 2022 earnings call led by CEO Michael Saxon and CFO Joel Dumaresq. A full recording of the call will be published shortly after its conclusion.

The TAAT® FQ3 2022 earnings call is open to the public, free of charge. Registration for the TAAT® FQ3 2022 earnings call can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10020247&linkSecurityString=186dd6c341

Please note that the Company’s management may exercise discretion with respect to choosing whether or not to answer questions that may potentially involve confidential, proprietary, or competitive information. All questions must be submitted prior to the TAAT® FQ3 2022 earnings call.

For clarity, this earnings call was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 4:15 pm (Eastern) as announced in the Company’s July 19, 2022 press release. The TAAT® FQ3 2022 earnings call to be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:30 pm (Eastern) officially replaces the originally scheduled event.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

