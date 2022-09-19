ABM Wins Prestigious Innovative Facility of the Year Award at 2022 NPA Innovation Awards

ABM’s parking team honored with parking industry’s highest honor for its innovative smart parking implementation for Los Angeles World Airports.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, parking and transportation management solutions, and electric vehicle (“EV”) charger installations, today announced it was honored with the Innovative Facility of the Year during the 2022 National Parking Association (NPA) Innovation Awards for its landmark integrated smart parking and eMobility solution for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) economy parking facility at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The honor was presented during the NPA Annual Convention & Expo in Austin, Texas.



“The NPA Innovation Awards recognize companies and individuals who demonstrate the highest professionalism and parking best practices while using leadership and state-of-the-art technology to improve safety, sustainability, and bottom line results,” said NPA president Christine Banning, IOM, CAE. “ABM’s smart parking solution at the LAX economy parking garage stood out for its innovation, leadership and ability to enhance the parking experience.”

“We believe our collaboration with LAWA set a new standard, and we are thrilled to now receive the parking industry’s highest honor,” said Scott Hutchison, senior vice president, Operations, ABM. “Our work with LAWA is a great example of how the right technology solution can provide an unparalleled parking experience, while optimizing operational efficiencies and maximizing revenue potential. With our LAX economy parking facility implementation and the subsequent introduction of our ABMVantage smart parking platform, ABM is now firmly positioned at the forefront of revolutionizing the parking industry.”

As one of the largest parking service providers in the country, ABM supports over 2,000 client locations at some of the country’s most iconic commercial buildings, airports, universities, and stadiums with on- and off-street parking facilities. ABM parks over one million vehicles and transports over 4.5 million passengers via shuttles every day while collecting more than $1.5 billion in parking revenue annually for its clients.

The Solution

LAWA opened one of the most advanced economy parking facilities in the country at LAX. Open to the public in October 2021, the new $294.1 million facility is a four-level, 1.7-million-square-foot structure with approximately 4,300 parking stalls and direct transportation to the terminals.

The heart of the new facility is its innovative smart parking integration platform. ABM was the primary partner for the system implementation, and the one source for the implementation and operation of all landside parking operations at LAX. The system is a first-of-its-kind integration platform that brings together the disparate components of the airport parking infrastructure — such as Parking Access and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS), Parking Guidance Systems (PGS), reservations, license plate recognition (LPR), EV charging, and valet management — and transforms them into a harmonized solution sharing data in both directions and resulting in enhanced functionality.

Through this solution by ABM, all the LAX parking facilities systems are working together for the first time, enabling each system’s data to be fed into a single dashboard and operations portal, providing a real-time, complete picture of the parking facility that is accessible to all stakeholders that need it. These data-driven insights inform dynamic pricing, set peak and off-peak rates, and enable real-time price adjustments.

ABM also led one of the largest EV charger installations in the United States installing 1,200 charging stations at LAX.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that includes janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About NPA

Parking is a multi-billion-dollar industry vital to the life and livelihood of communities across North America. The National Parking Association is North America's leading parking trade organization. Our mission is to serve as the market leader in parking industry research, education, and advocacy that advance the industry, and its leaders and parking professionals. We provide training, certification, and access to leading edge parking technology across the private and public sectors. Founded in 1951, NPA represents over 140,000 parking professionals in more than 2,500 commercial operations and public organizations. Learn more at WeAreParking.org.

