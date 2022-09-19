Submit Release
CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on September 21, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at ir.cvggroup.com. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

