Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,960 in the last 365 days.

WashREIT to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, October 27th

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns and operates value-oriented apartment communities in the Washington Metro and Southeast, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The conference call will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Toll Number: 973-528-0011
Entry Code 163450

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010
International Toll Number: 919-882-2331
Conference ID: 46576

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

About WashREIT
WashREIT owns approximately 8,900 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington Metro region. The company is focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in markets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, WashREIT continues to expand into high growth Southeastern markets.

Contact:
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3200
ahopkins@washreit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

WashREIT to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, October 27th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.