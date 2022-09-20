McNabola Law Group Representing Permanently Injured Victim Of Equipment Failure at Food Processing Plant
Renowned Chicago-based law firm takes case of worker maimed in accident caused by equipment failure of Armor Inox Tank #3 at OSI Industries facilityCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McNabola Law Group (MLG) has filed suit against Armor Inox USA, LLC, a multinational company involved in the design and manufacture of commercial food industry equipment. MLG filed on behalf of Hugo Falcon, who sustained severe burns to his legs, ankles and feet when an Armor Inox commercial cooking tank failed on June 18, 2021, at the OSI Industries facility in Chicago.
The incident occurred when a component on the tank dislodged and spewed scalding water exceeding 190 degrees onto Mr. Falcon
“The tank was being operated in the manner in which it was intended at the time the incident occurred.” said Mark E. McNabola, Founding Partner, McNabola Law Group. “Hugo Falcon will now be forced to endure significant pain and disfigurement for the rest of his life. We intend to aggressively investigate and prepare in an attempt to secure a significant financial recovery on behalf of Hugo.”
The Plaintiffs in the suit are Hugo and his wife, Maria Lourdes Vazquez, both Chicago residents.
For further information, the case number is 2022 L 007738.
About McNabola Law Group
For more than three decades, the McNabola Law Group (Mark McNabola) has distinguished itself as a premier law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been wrongfully injured. Over the years, McNabola has won numerous verdicts and multimillion-dollar settlements for hundreds of deserving clients, earning the firm the highest reputation from jurists, the general public, and the clients it has represented. Based in Chicago, McNabola serves clients throughout the State of Illinois with unparalleled compassionate and committed legal representation. Mark McNabola is also actively involved in philanthropic, charitable, and educational activities and has been recognized by dozens of educational, religious, and charitable organizations including DePaul University, Notre Dame University, Catholic Charities, Boys Hope/Girls Hope, Mulliganeers, Dreams for Kids, and the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago, among others. Mark McNabola, founder of the firm, is a frequent contributor to legal and scholarly publications, and has been honored on many occasions with awards from esteemed professional organizations and legal publications.
