UCASU mourns the pass away of Chair of Audit Committee Harris Miller and will donate to his charity

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With deep regret, UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) management announces today that our friend and Chair of our Audit Committee, Harris Miller, has passed away on Thursday, September 15. Our founder Larry Wu attended his funeral service earlier today, in Mr. Miller’s hometown of Falls Church, VA.

Mr. Miller is a prominent American politician, businessman, and lobbyist. Miller served as president of the Information Technology Association of America and the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) for 12 years. He was the President of Career College Association and later Association of Private Sector of Colleges and Universities for 8 years. He was US Senator Candidate in Virginia in the year of 2006. Mr. Miller has served as the Chair of UCASU’s Audit Committee since the inception of the committee.

In appreciation of Mr. Miller’s service to UC Asset, the company will make a donation to Study Abroad in Europe Award at the University of Pittsburgh, which Mr. Miller established to support international travel by deserving students.

The company will seek for qualified personnel to fill the vacancy of Chair of Audit Committee within a reasonable time.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

