Route 2059 Long Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in Penn Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Long Road (Route 2059) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 20 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Long Road between Pentland Drive and Beulah Road will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through late September. Traffic will be detoured via Route 380 (Frankstown Road) and Route 130 (Beulah Road).

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

