Cromos Pharma, A US-Based, International CRO, Solidifies Its Operational Presence in Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Serbia
Cromos Pharma has opened permanent offices in Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Serbia. The Serbian office will serve as a hub in the Balkans.
We have reached a critical operational mass that calls for stronger presence in Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Serbia. These ethnically diverse countries are becoming key players in clinical research.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cromos Pharma, a US-based international CRO with strong presence in Central and Eastern Europe, today announced its ambitious expansion plans.
— Dr. Vlad Bogin, MD, FACP, CEO, Cromos Pharma
The company is strengthening its presence in Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Serbia by establishing local legal entities, opening full scale permanent offices, and increasing the local staff presence. The company plans to use its office in Serbia as a regional hub that will oversee operations in the Balkan countries, including Croatia and Bulgaria.
“We have already had significant footprint in these countries where we have contracted staff and utilize our vast remote capabilities,” said Vlad Bogin, MD, FACP, CEO and founder of Cromos Pharma. “As an organically growing company we believe that we have reached a critical operational mass that calls for an expanded presence,” he continued.
“Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Serbia are becoming important players in the ever-expanding international clinical trial geographic framework. They have untapped recruitment potential, ethnic diversity, and growing experience in clinical research,” concluded Dr. Bogin.
About Türkiye
Turkiye, with a population of over 87 million people and currently has over 1,600 ongoing clinical trials. Many of the ongoing trials in Turkiye are in oncology (21.6%) and vascular diseases (12.5%) and are being conducted at the tertiary medical sites which are located in major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Recently, Cromos Pharma has conducted feasibility activities in Turkiye for several oncology indications, as well as in Osteoporosis. The average number of relevant sites for such studies ranges from 7-14.
About Serbia
Serbia has a population of over 8 million with 3.05 ongoing trials per inhabitant. With 264 ongoing trials, most of the studies are in oncology (28.2%) and cardiovascular diseases (18.0%). All study sites are located within approximately 350km radius from the capital, Belgrade. Cromos Pharma is actively performing feasibility activities in Serbia for multiple oncology indications.
About Kazakhstan
With population of 19 million, Kazakhstan is currently running several infectious disease (22.6%) and cardiovascular disease (19.2%) studies. With 30 ongoing studies, Kazakhstan has 0.16 ongoing trials per inhabitant. Most of the sites are located in major cities such as Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda and Shymkent. Since 2017 Cromos Pharma has conducted several studies in Kazakhstan including a recent trial in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) which enrolled 150 patients.
The expansion presents Cromos Pharma with an opportunity to tap into a more diverse pool of patient populations and potential participants, and the company is confident that its experience in conducting clinical trials in Central/Eastern European and Central Asian countries will give it a competitive advantage in Turkiye, Serbia, and Kazakhstan.
About Cromos Pharma
Cromos Pharma is a US-based, international contract research organization providing fully integrated clinical research solutions, in all trial phases, across a wide range of therapeutic indications. Our expert team, comprised of 95% MDs, has extensive expertise in study design, medical writing, regulatory affairs, site management, patient recruitment and data management.
Cromos Pharma has experience in delivering success in a wide range of trial types, from biosimilars and generics, to successfully managing trials of complex novel therapeutics, including genetic therapy. Our team provides full-service solutions to international pharma and biotech companies in high-recruiting regions, assuring exceptional data quality.
Cromos Pharma combines global expertise with in-depth local experience and knowledge in the US, Central and Eastern
Europe, Central Asia, Republic of Georgia, and Türkiye to offer exceptional patient recruitment. Our team has met or reduced enrollment timelines in 95% of conducted trials.
We provide accelerated study start-up timelines in our regions of operation. Regulatory inspections by FDA and EMA and site audits attest to the highest quality of our clinical data.
Established in 2004, Cromos Pharma has strong regional experience that is supported by a global network of offices. Its international HQ is in Portland, Oregon, USA and its European HQ is in Dublin, Ireland.
