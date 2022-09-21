AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Christopher Hodson Cybersecurity Leader and Investor to Its Board

AppSec Phoenix Next Gen Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Platform Christopher Hodson Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board Square Christopher Hodson Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board Wide

s an application security practitioner, I see the need for the AppSec Phoenix solution, simplifying the complexity many security tools create. This team is poised to excel and scale the product” — Christopher Hodson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, an next gen leader in Posture management for cloud and application security, has announced the addition of Christopher Hodson to its board. Christopher joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership and experience.

Christopher is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over a decade of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Christopher has a track record of board leadership having serverd as CISO for Zscaler, Tanium, and currently at Contentful. Christopher is also a seasoned board executive having served as board advisor for Charted Institute of Information Security, CompTIA, and Cybray.



“We are honoured to have Christopher on our advisory board,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix. “Christopher brings CISO perspective and leadership to the technology advisory board. I think I speak on behalf of the entire AppSec Phoenix team when I say that we are excited and honoured to have such an impressive leader involved in our advisory board.”



" I am thrilled to join the AppSec Phoenix advisory board and invest in the firm’s mission as it looks to scale its efforts and influence as a leader in the risk vulnerability sector" said Christopher. " As an application security practitioner, I see the need for the AppSec Phoenix solution, simplifying the complexity many security tools create. This team is poised to excel and scale the product, and I’m excited to join them on this journey”

Christopher joins an advisory board that boasts several notable names in the cybersecurity sector, including:

• Andrew Peterson, who led Signal Science, a leading cybersecurity product, for five years before it sold to Fastly for $775M. Peterson brings startup knowledge, international support, exposure to the US market, and key introductions to customers. His insight into the American market and its current trends and his contacts with venture capitalists provide valuable insight to the advisory team. He also advises several companies, and he has been instrumental in providing Security Phoenix with key recommendations on how to get a head start in product startup and potential pitfalls.

• Xabi Errotabehere, who has more than 20 years of experience building world-class digital products. He co-founded Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, and took the company in a high-growth mode before Trend Micro acquired it in 2019. Errotabehere brings insight into how to successfully manage a business in its early days and techniques to effectively go to market and acquire clients.

• Vandana is Security Solutions Architect at Snyk. She is a Chair of the OWASP Global Board of Directors. Vandana leads Diversity Initiatives like InfosecGirls and WoSec. She is also the founder of InfosecKids. She has experience ranging from Application Security to Infrastructure and now dealing with Product Security. She has been Keynote speaker / Speaker / Trainer at various public events including Global OWASP AppSec events to BlackHat events to regional events like BSides events in India.



