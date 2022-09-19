Submit Release
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet September 23

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission members will attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition (WAC) Conference September 21-23, at the Sublette School District #1 Administration Building, 665 Tyler St., in Pinedale.

Conference events include a welcome reception, business sessions, and a closing banquet. Commission members will also attend a dinner with Wyoming Department of Transportation staff on Wednesday evening, but no official business is to be conducted.

Following the WAC Conference, the Commission will meet for its regular business meeting on Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at the Sublette School District #1 Administration Building, 665 Tyler St., in Pinedale. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website  and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777-4015 or via email.

