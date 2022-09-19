Annual Global Business Conference to be held in Dallas on the Revolutionary Fastbraces® Orthodontic Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists providers of the revolutionary Fastbraces® Orthodontic Technology from the US and around the world are converging to Dallas, Texas for the Annual Global Business Conference and Awards Gala that will take place at the Fastbracesuniversity.com Campus and the Hilton Anatole Hotel on September 23 & 24. The Founder of Fastbraces® and Inventor of its Technologies, orthodontist Dr. Anthony Viazis and other esteemed speakers will address the participants of this most prestigious meeting of highly skilled clinicians. Various business, financial, management and marketing topics will be discussed as well as the current state of affairs of the global orthodontic industry.
The two day event will culminate with the presentation of the business Awards to over eighty (80) dentists who have demonstrated excellent clinical skills in the application of Fastbraces® Technologies. These Awards will be presented by the inventor himself and his brother, orthodontic influencer, Dr. Evangelos Viazis, at the Black-Tie Gala given in honor of the providers. These Awards are the Mastership and Senior Mastership recognitions along with the Golden Athena Award, given to only one provider worldwide for his/her exceptional application of Fastbraces® Technologies.
About Fastbraces® Technologies.
Invented and founded by Dallas orthodontist, Dr. Anthony D. Viazis, Fastbraces® Technologies is a true American Original celebrating its 30 years anniversary of providing products that help dentists and orthodontists straighten teeth safely, really fast and easily even in about 100 days. This technology is becoming so popular with both children and adults that doctor providers even co-brand their dental offices. Fastbraces® Technology is now globally known and used by doctors in over 50 countries where thousands of patients have been successfully treated.
Teeth are crooked because they didn’t erupt properly (maleruption) and came in tilted, sideways, overlapping or spaced apart and, as a result, the alveolar bone demonstrates hypoplasia or hyperplasia (orthodontosis). Tested in vitro and in vivo by universities in the 1990s, Fastbraces® Technologies high performance bracket systems upright the roots of the teeth towards their final position (orthoeruption) from the beginning of treatment with just one square wire and thus reestablish the natural alveolar bone morphology with the teeth straight. Decreased discomfort is another benefit of Fastbraces®. In fact, the inventor never prescribed pain medication to his thousands of patients.
Fastbraces® Technology is supported by three new patents. Two of these patents pertain to the restoration of the alveolar bone and the treatment of crooked teeth gingivitis (orthodontitis). These are landmark seminal patents which will have an impact on how clinicians treat malocclusions and periodontal disease. The Fastbraces® patented technology enables dentist providers to grow the alveolar bone around the malerupted teeth in order to straighten them and avoid tooth extractions or sometimes even jaw surgery. In addition Fastbraces® Technologies makes it now possible for hygienists and dentists to diagnose and treat this stubborn form of gingivitis even in less than 100 days with good patient cooperation. This has led to the introduction of a New Dental Hygiene Protocol for Systemic Disease Prevention that addresses the periodontal pathogens of an unhealthy mouth quickly and effectively. Potential systemic manifestations from bacteria in the mouth include, but are not limited to, Alzheimer’s, Cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Colorectal cancer and Respiratory Tract infection.
Fastbraces® providers use a simple 7-step plan to control the entire treatment to give their patients a quality finish without relying on patient compliance, as with aligners. Fastbraces® Technology bracket systems consist of uniquely designed brackets that are esthetic clear or metal and a light force flexible high tech nickel-titanium wire designed to provide immediate root movement from the onset of therapy that can also open up spaces for implants even in about a 100 days. This proprietary technology is taught online (www.fastbraces.com) and at the Fastbracesuniversity.com Campus by Dallas, Texas and at seminars around the world.
