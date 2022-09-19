British M Wins Prestigious 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award For Innovative Flex Gentle Brush

British M wins coveted 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award for innovative Flex Gentle Brush.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British M's innovative new Flex Gentle Brush (Amazon) has won a prestigious 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award in the competitive hairbrush category.

The distinction is one of the most influential in the beauty industry and awarded for products that "exceeded expectations" this year and are the most effective and innovative. Thousands of products were tested over many months by the authoritative and knowledgeable editors.

"We are very proud and delighted to accept this highly coveted award from the respected editors at Allure," said Heekyung Kim, the founder and CEO of British M. "Our team is dedicated to quality in every hair product we introduce and we are especially happy to be acknowledged with this iconic honor."

The patented flexible gliding wet and dry brush features a breakthrough moving maze-shaped design that is extra gentle, ventilated to speed hair drying, and detangles all textures.

Patented, it allows wider and deeper airflow during drying, and works faster and easier. It gently and flexibly follows the natural curves of the head and easily creates a wide range of hairstyles from sleek and smooth to voluminous.

The non-slip handle allows for better control and effortless styling. Made of pliable rubber and special nylon bristles with epoxy ball-tips to glide through to quickly detangle wet hair and knots, and helps prevent pulling or breakage.

It's fast and gentle for every hair type including natural, textured, colored, curly, straight or tangle prone.

Available at Amazon $21.00 Website: http://www.britishm.us Instagram: @britishm_usa

About British M

British M, new on Amazon, has earned a cool celebrity stylist following both in the US as well as its native Korea, with A-listers walking the red carpet and editorial pages with looks created with the brand's products, including its award-winning iconic Annatto Hair Oil.

British M products are sustainable, recyclable, gender-neutral, and animal cruelty free.

British M, a division of Contempo Co., Ltd., is one of Korea's top luxury salon hair brands. It is known for its innovative technology and commitment to the environment and a healthier world. All products are gender neutral, eco-friendly, recyclable and made from sustainable resources with no animal testing.

The products are a noted favorite of celebrity stylists in the US as well as those in the high-powered Korean music and entertainment industries. A magazine editor and blogger favorite, it is a staple in major salons in Gangnam, the famed exclusive area of Seoul, catering to Korean notables, including K-pop girl and boybands.

Allure Best of Beauty Award:

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace. Breakthrough Award winners are noteworthy in particular for being revolutionary and transforming beauty routines with standout ingredients, technology or design.

Media Contact

Connie Zhen, AHPR Group, 212-496-6585, connie@ahprgroup.com

SOURCE British M