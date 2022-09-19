Thor Equities Group Welcomes Velvet Taco to Wynwood Walk in Miami

Miami, FL, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, announced it has signed a long-term lease with trendsetting fast-casual restaurant, Velvet Taco, at Wynwood Walk in Miami.

A one-of-a-kind taco concept with an exciting and original menu, Velvet Taco has selected Wynwood Walk for their first location in Florida. The inventive brand will occupy 3,000 square feet across from popular restaurant and beer garden, Bottled Blonde, and benefit from over 50' of frontage on Wynwood's lively NW 2nd Avenue. Founded in Dallas in 2011, Velvet Taco has grown rapidly and now operates over thirty restaurants throughout Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

"Velvet Taco is an ideal fit for the vibrant Wynwood neighborhood and we are thrilled they have selected our development for their debut in Florida," said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor's portfolio in Miami includes 70 NE 39th Street which was recently recapitalized at a $45M valuation, 250 NE 24th Street and a development site at 2722 NW 2nd Avenue in Wynwood. In August, Thor broke into Florida's industrial market with the acquisition of a 13-asset portfolio in Tampa, adding to the firm's robust industrial portfolio of properties in key markets in California, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois. Earlier this summer, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

