Just in time for Banned Books Week! Marty Essen to publish his most controversial novel yet

Coinciding with Banned Books Week (September 18-24), multi-award-winning author Marty Essen will publish his seventh and most controversial book, Doctor Refurb.

VICTOR, Mt., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABOUT DOCTOR REFURB:

An unconventional, satirical, controversial, time travel comedy!

What if you could reach back in time to deport the world's worst environmental villains to a depository planet before their greed condemns Earth to an ecological apocalypse? What if each time you did so, an alien instantly extracted a body part and replaced it with a refurbished one? Would you still do it?

With little choice but to cooperate, Dr. Stefan Westin (aka Doctor Refurb) and vet tech Tara Kramer endure multiple body part extractions for the sake of Earth. Then, with the help of Rodney, a full-time planetary consultant from another galaxy, they must finish the job by traveling back in time to capture Ralph, a rebellious alien who has been jumping from person to person doing evil in the name of Christianity since biblical times.

Heartrending yet hilarious, Doctor Refurb is influenced by actual historical events and confronts the serious subjects of climate change, far-right politics, and child abuse committed by Christian authorities.

Doctor Refurb is intended for open-minded readers and was published to coincide with Banned Books Week 2022. Read it before it becomes the most frequently banned book of 2033! (We're time travelers; we checked.)

BANNED BOOKS WEEK:

Marty Essen chose Banned Books Week for the publication of Doctor Refurb, not only because he opposes book banning, but also because his previous novels have been subjected to review bombing.

"Banned Books Week has a special meaning for me," says Essen. "That's because I've experienced a variation of book banning, called review bombing. This happens when like-minded people get together and attempt to tank books they find offensive by posting vicious one-star reviews on internet book sites. In most cases, review bombers haven't read the book. My books, which support human rights and the environment, have been called 'bigoted,' 'liberal idiocy,' and 'left-wing propaganda.' Other one-star reviewers have simply posted 'I have chosen not to read his book,' and 'Trump 2020.' Review bombs are easy to recognize, because they often use similar wording and arrive in clusters. Fortunately, most book sites will remove review bombs, if they are reported."

ABBREVIATED BIO:

Marty Essen began writing professionally in the 1990s as a features writer for Gig Magazine. His first book, Cool Creatures, Hot Planet: Exploring the Seven Continents, won six national awards, and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune named it a "Top Ten Green Book." His second book, Endangered Edens: Exploring the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Costa Rica, the Everglades, and Puerto Rico, won four national awards.

His novels, Time Is Irreverent, Time Is Irreverent 2: Jesus Christ, Not Again! and Time Is Irreverent 3: Gone for 16 Seconds, all became Amazon #1 Best-Sellers in multiple categories.

Hits, Heathens, and Hippos: Stories from an Agent, Activist, and Adventurer is Marty's inspirational and entertaining memoir, and like all his books, it reflects his values of protecting human rights and the environment—and does so with a wry sense of humor.

Doctor Refurb is Marty's seventh—and most controversial—book.

Marty is also a popular college speaker, who has performed the stage-show version of Cool Creatures, Hot Planet on hundreds of campuses in forty-five states.

INTERVIEWS AND REVIEW COPIES:

Marty Essen is a thought-provoking and entertaining author and speaker. To request an interview and/or a review copy of Doctor Refurb, send an email to: Books@EncantePress.com.

Website: http://www.MartyEssen.com

Media Contact

Marty Essen, Encante Press, LLC, 1 406-642-3333, books@encantepress.com

SOURCE Marty Essen