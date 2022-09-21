SAM GROUP & AXIS LAUNCH PARTNERHIP FOR INNOVATIVE PATIENT MONITORING, TELEMEDICINE & AGING IN PLACE SOLUTIONS
strategic partnership to provide telemedicine, patient monitoring technology and virtual clinical teams that can help patients in multiple care settings.FREMONT, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAM GROUP, INC. and AXIS MOBILE VENTURES, LLC, have created a strategic partnership to provide telemedicine and patient monitoring technology and virtual clinical teams that can help patients in multiple care settings.
AXIS has designed a proprietary router/monitoring gateway device, the SMARTER Gateway, with battery back-up, data encryption, and automated data connection failover switching protocol. The SMARTER Gateway has existing data integrations with the essential remote patient monitoring (RPM) and diagnostic devices that SAM GROUP’s contracted networks of triage nurses and emergency medicine trained physicians use to collect the data they need to make a decision on whether the patient should be sent to a hospital or can be treated on-site or in-home.
“Our Gateway ensures our customer’s biometric patient data and secure telemedicine video conferencing will still operate in the event of an internet disruption by automatically switching to the next available connection method from Wired Ethernet, customer’s WiFi, or to Cellular M-LTE,” said Travis Bond with AXIS.
SAM GROUP’s affiliate, CCARE HEALTH Systems, LLC (CCARE) is a care management ecosystem built on a certified EHR. CCARE will provide the interoperability between the telemedicine team and the LTC resident’s on-site caregivers. CCARE’s data integration with the SMARTER Gateway allows the telemedicine team to access real-time biometric data and review and update the resident’s medical chart for best practices decision-making on treatment and follow-up.
AXIS and SAM GROUP are also strategic partners for the sensors and clinical oversight for U.S. distribution of award winning proprietary Aging-in-Place technology that allows seniors to remain independent in their homes.
AXIS MOBILE VENTURES https://axismv.com/remote-patient-monitoring is a leader in Internet of Things (IoT) device integrations and connectivity. AXIS designs, installs and maintains enterprise solutions for smarter building technology, asset tracking, and medical monitoring/alerts.
SAM GROUP, INC. https://www.samgroup.health/ is a privately held healthcare consulting firm, specializing in healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions. For more information, please contact Lynn Lamprecht at 800-495-8174 or email L.Lamprecht@samgroup.health
