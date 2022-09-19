Grand Forks’ Ivona Todorovic Named ND Teacher of the Year for 2023

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 19, 2022 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named as North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Baesler and Burgum made the announcement in the state Capitol’s Memorial Hall, a ceremony held to celebrate Todorovic and the three other Teacher of the Year finalists: Abby DuBord, of Bismarck, a first-grade teacher at Bismarck’s Elk Ridge Elementary; Megan Margerum, of Hunter, a third-grade English/Language Arts teacher at Northern Cass Public School; and Megan Wald, of Kintyre, a Linton High School business education instructor.

Todorovic will succeed Bret Dockter, a sixth-grade teacher at B.M. Hanson Elementary School in Harvey, as North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

Todorovic has worked in the Grand Forks school district for 27 years, including the last 17 years as an English Language teacher at Red River. She teaches students who are not fluent in English. Many are learning English for the first time.

A native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Todorovic grew up in Zenica, about 43 miles northeast of Sarajevo in southeastern Europe. When the former nation of Yugoslavia broke up into six independent republics in the early 1990s, war and ethnic conflict ensued, and Todorovic and her husband, Alex, emigrated to the United States as refugees.

The Todorovics arrived in Grand Forks in June 1995, and Ivona Todorovic began working two months later as a paraprofessional at Lake Agassiz Elementary in Grand Forks. She became Red River’s English Language teacher in 2005. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from the University of North Dakota, and a degree in elementary education from the University of Sarajevo.

Todorovic organizes district-wide professional development to provide advice to general education teachers about the most effective ways to work with new Americans and immigrant students. She helped to create “Culture Night” at Red River, which has become a community-wide event and opportunity for her students to share their cultures through dance, music, food, poetry, and crafts.

At a Sept. 1 ceremony at Red River held to celebrate Todorovic’s selection as a Teacher of the Year finalist, Grand Forks School Superintendent Terry Brenner called her “an example of the American dream” and said her own life experience helped her relate to her students, some of whom are refugees themselves.

“In many ways, she has lived their lives,” Brenner said of Todorovic. “You won’t find a bigger heart or champion of students.”

The process of naming the 2023 Teacher of the Year began last spring, when Baesler invited nominations for County Teachers of the Year. Forty-eight North Dakota educators were subsequently honored as Teachers of the Year from their respective counties.

The four finalists for the state Teacher of the Year award were picked from among that group, including Todorovic, who was Grand Forks County’s Teacher of the Year.

The state Teacher of the Year was chosen by an eight-member screening committee of education stakeholders, who reviewed their applications and interviewed the finalists. The process is outlined in North Dakota law, NDCC 15.1-02-21.