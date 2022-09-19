Lynch LLP Clarifies “Ownership” of Inventions for Contractors

The bottom line: contractor and employment agreements must clarify who will own the rights to intellectual property resulting from work performed.” — Sean Lynch, Partner

“Ownership of an invention always vests in the inventor in the first instance,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “ But, like copyright, ownership can be transferred generally only by written agreement. In some narrow instances, ownership can transfer without a written agreement, including when a contractor is retained specifically to solve a particular problem for a company.”

The firm clarified that when a company retains a contractor specifically to work on an invention, ownership in the invention transfers to the company under the hired-to-invent patent doctrine. The doctrine, while more than a century old, is seldom fought over because companies typically require employees and contractors to sign written agreements that clarify who owns what rights.

If a company is forced to rely on this doctrine because its written agreement with a contractor is insufficient, the scope of the contractor’s work is likely to determine who owns title to the invention. That’s because the doctrine assigns title to the employer only when an employee/contractor is employed to solve a particular problem. Thus, if the contractor’s work encompassed much more than the invention at issue, or the problem solved by the invention was incidental to reason for employment, the employer will not own title to the invention under the hired-to-invent doctrine.

As in the copyright context, employers generally retain “shop rights” to inventions developed by contractors and employees for use by the employer. The shop-rights doctrine is similar to an implied license, and it grants an employer a right to use the invention. But that right carries limits: the employer can use the invention only in its own business, and the doctrine does not extend to an employer’s sale of the patented invention to a third party for that party’s unfettered use.

Lynch said, “The bottom line: contractor and employment agreements must clarify who will own the rights to intellectual property resulting from work performed.”

