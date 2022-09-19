REMINDER - 30 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in New York City

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 30 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.



FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.

To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Mrs. Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Shipping & Maritime

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited



REGISTRATION

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Dry Bulk

Containers

Offshore Wind

LNG

LPG

Product Tankers

Crude Tankers

Analyst Panel

INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS

1x1 Discussion with Semiramis Paliou, CEO Of Diana Shipping

Global Commerce & Global Supply Chain Challenges

The Evolving Landscape Of Ship Finance

M&A And Industry Consolidation

Energy Transition & Shipping

Update On U.S. Sanctions

Economics & Implementations of the Russian Oil Price Cap



PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 30 COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corporation

BW LPG

D'Amico International Shipping

Dorian LPG Ltd.(NYSE:LPG)

Diana Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eneti Inc.

Eurodry Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

GasLog Partners LP

Genco Shipping & Trading

GMS

Hafnia

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

MSC Group

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Oldendorff Carriers

Overseas Shipholding Group

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Seamax Capital Management

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

Star Bulk Carriers

Teekay Tankers

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Wan Hai Lines

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Ascension Finance • Citi • Lloyd’s Register • Reed Smith • RMK • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: American P&I Club • Berenberg • CIT • Clarksons Securities • GMS • MAXIM Group • Oceanis • Seward & Kissel LLP • VedderPrice • TUFTON • ZeroNorth SA

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti Inc. • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • Flott Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • International Seaways • Navigator Holdings • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Taylor Maritime Investments • TORM

SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: DNB

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR • The Maritime Association of the Port of New York • The Mission to Seafarers • The International Propeller Club

MEDIA PARTNERS: Athens – Macedonian News Agency • All About Shipping Co UK • Actualidad Maritima • Baird • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Maritime Reporter • New Greek Television • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

