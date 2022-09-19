Razor Partners With FITGMR to Support Healthy Gaming and Esports

Participating Schools Will Also Have the Opportunity to Win a Garage Full of Razor Products for Their Esports Team

/EIN News/ -- MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor, the foremost trailblazer and innovator in the scooter industry, is partnering with FITGMR, a performance and player development company in the esports and video game industry, to support healthy gaming in high schools across the U.S. Razor is leaning into its "Ride With Us" brand campaign, which focuses on community and bringing people together to get outside and ride, and along with FITGMR, encouraging student mental and physical health and a gaming balance.

In partnership with FITGMR, Razor will promote riding together as a great way to step away from the keyboard and enjoy time with classmates. Participating high schools in the FITGMR program will have the opportunity to compete in their state's high school esports tournament final to win a garage full of Razor electric scooters and rides, including the Crazy Cart XL, Rambler 12, C35 and the MX650 Dirt Rocket, for their esports team as a way to motivate students to get outside.

"Razor recently launched its 'Ride With Us' brand campaign and is putting a big focus on encouraging people to lean into their community and spend time with family and friends riding together," said Josh Shave, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Razor. "FITGMR's mission to support gamers, and healthy habits resonates with us, and we are thrilled to work together and motivate students to get outside and be active."

The multifaceted program includes promotion inside schools to reach students and highlight healthy habits and the importance of being active, as well as social and digital media campaigns targeted toward parents. The FITGMR and Razor program is available to the 50,000 student gamers in the member states of the Interstate Scholastic Esports Alliance, including Iowa, Nebraska, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About Razor USA

Razor embodies the spirit of fun and freedom. The company was founded in 2000 with the introduction of its now legendary, original Razor kick scooter, which quickly became an essential ride for anyone on the go. Today, Razor products are available worldwide, with a full range of wheeled rides to inspire and excite riders everywhere. Innovative products and great value have distinguished Razor as a trusted global brand and industry leader. For more information, please visit www.razor.com

About FITGMR

FITGMR is a performance and player development company in the esports and gaming industry and developed the first app designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes. With the recent transition of Cloud9 Training Grounds to FITGMR, the company can provide holistic health tools, as well as a comprehensive training experience that includes personalized game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. FITGMR works in partnership with several scholastic organizations including the ISEA.

Contact Information:

Leslie Fitzsimmons

Head of Marketing

leslie@fitgmr.gg

301-693-0339



