Governor Lamont Approves $31.3 Million in State Grants to 77 Small Towns for Infrastructure Improvements

09/19/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is approving $31.3 million in state grants for 77 small towns in Connecticut to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as the road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, and other kinds of capital improvement projects.

The grants are provided through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP), a state program managed by the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) that delivers grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects.

“Our small towns are part of what makes Connecticut such a great place to live and work, and by partnering with them on these grants, the state can help get these infrastructure projects completed so these towns can continue to thrive, remain competitive, attract businesses, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Governor Lamont said.

Towns seeking funding under this round of STEAP grants were required to submit applications to the state by August 15, 2022, and will soon receive official award notification and instructions from OPM. Funding to support these grants was approved at the March 31, 2022, meeting of the State Bond Commission, a group that Governor Lamont leads as chairperson.

The grants awarded in this round include:

Andover : $275,000 in state funding is approved for the Andover Municipal Parking Hub. This will be matched by $75,000 from the town.

Ashford : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Southworth Drive and Pompey Road. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Avon : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the rehabilitation of the Route 44 Sanitary Sewer Pump Station. This will be matched by $130,000 from the town.

Barkhamsted : $335,845 in state funding is approved for the extension of water lines from Winsted into Barkhamsted. This will be matched by $81,460 from the town.

Beacon Falls : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a road improvement project at Church Street. This will be matched by $580,000 from the town.

Berlin : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the creation of the Berlin Steel Boulevard Park. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Bethany : $404,696 in state funding is approved for road improvements that will ensure access to essential facilities and roads. This will be matched by $101,174 from the town.

Bethlehem : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction and replacement of the tennis court in the recreation area of the town hall. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Branford : $500,000 in state funding is approved for repairs and enhancements to the Branford Town Green. This will be matched by $170,000 from the town.

Bridgewater : $107,750 in state funding is approved for repairs and improvements to two municipal buildings. This will be matched by $28,000 from the town.

Brookfield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the extension of the Brookfield Market Area Sewer System. This will be matched by $313,696.75 from the town.

Brooklyn : $299,038.28 in state funding is approved for the Tatnic Road drainage improvement project. This will be matched by $55,000 from the town.

Burlington : $430,000 in state funding is approved for the extension of sidewalks on Spielman Highway. This will be matched by $107,000 from the town.

Canterbury : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the creation of an ADA-accessible boardwalk nature trail at the Hartley Preserve. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Canton : $180,000 in state funding is approved for heating and air conditioning improvements for the town hall auditorium. This will be matched by $45,000 from the town.

Cheshire : $290,000 in state funding is approved for phase three of the West Main Street Streetscape improvement project near the Willow Street Corridor. This will be matched by $72,500 from the town.

Chester : $500,000 in state funding is approved for phase four of the North Main Street Reconstruction Project. This will be matched by $143,200 from the town.

Clinton : $500,000 in state funding is approved for an upgrade to the town’s radio communication system. This will be matched by $182,000 from the town.

Colebrook : $376,659 in state funding is approved for a road improvement project on Rock Hall Road, Fritz Road, and the parking lot of town hall. This will be matched by $94,165 from the town.

Coventry : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a softball field for the girls’ softball league. This will be matched by $350,000 from the town.

Deep River : $433,500 in state funding is approved for improvements to Plattwood Park. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Eastford : $100,000 in state funding is approved for improvements to Crystal Park. This will be matched by $25,000 from the town.

Eastford : $60,000 in state funding is approved for improvements at Ivy Glenn Memorial. This will be matched by $15,000 from the town.

East Hampton : $500,000 in state funding is approved for streetscape and sidewalk improvements in Village Center. This will be matched by $125,000 from the town.

Easton : $244,000 in state funding is approved for new pickleball and tennis courts. This will be matched by $61,000 from the town.

Ellington : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a parking lot expansion project and sidewalk improvements at Hall Memorial Library. This will be matched by $117,000 from the town.

Essex : $500,000 in state funding is approved for improvements to the Essex Civic Campus. This will be matched by $130,000 from the town.

Fairfield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalk improvements. This will be matched by $111,298.60 from the town.

Farmington : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the installation of a splash pad and pickleball court at the Westwoods recreation complex. This will be matched by $485,000 from the town.

Glastonbury : $500,000 in state funding is approved for outdoor space improvements to the community center. This will be matched by $134,000 from the town.

Granby : $453,666.24 in state funding is approved for a walking path installation at Salmon Brook Park. This will be matched by $113.416.56 from the town.

Hampton : $160,000 in state funding is approved for a road paving project at Sarah Pearl Road. This will be matched by $40,000 from the town.

Harwinton : $130,000 in state funding is approved for the rehabilitation of the Veterans War Memorial. This will be matched by $12,500 from the town.

Hebron : $493,200 in state funding is approved for the installation of a pedestrian bridge on Pendleton Drive. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Lisbon : $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalk rehabilitation at Strawberry Fields. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Litchfield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Marsh Road (School House Road to Campville Road, including Reder Road). This will be matched by $669,396 from the town.

Madison : $500,000 in state funding is approved for road improvements and enhancements as part of phase three of the Madison Center Project streetscape. This will be matched by $1,076,417 from the town.

Middlebury : $414,400 in state funding is approved for sidewalks in Middlebury Center. This will be matched by $103,600 from the town.

Middlefield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for improvements to the town’s pump stations. This will be matched by $125,000 from the town.

Milford : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a roof replacement project at Simon Lake. This will be matched by $180,732.43 from the town.

Monroe : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Old Zoar Road. This will be matched by $300,000 from the town.

Morris : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a road pavement project at East Shore Road. This will be matched by $168,580 from the town.

New Hartford : $141,900 in state funding is approved for public safety improvements in the town’s downtown area. This will be matched by $42,600 from the town.

Norfolk : $500,000 in state funding is approved for a road improvement project on Maple Avenue. This will be matched by $2,258,000 from the town.

North Canaan : $83,471.62 in state funding is approved for renovations at the Canaan Child Care Center. This will be matched by $20,867.91 from the town.

North Haven : $281,122.72 in state funding is approved for enhancements to the playscapes and band stand at the North Haven Town Green. This will be matched by $70,530.68 from the town.

North Stonington : $395,603 in state funding is approved for the North Stonington Milling and Paving Project and the North Stonington Elementary School Parking Lot Project. This will be matched by $98,901 from the town.

Old Saybrook : $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalks on Route 1 from the Westbrook town line to Old Post Road. This will be matched by $347,200 from the town.

Plainfield : $484,000 in state funding is approved for improvements at Lion’s Park. This will be matched by $121,000 from the town.

Plymouth : $491,287 in state funding is approved for ADA-compliance renovations to the town hall. This will be matched by $210,010 from the town.

Pomfret : $60,000 in state funding is approved for the rehabilitation and accessibility upgrades to the Pomfret Public Library deck and outdoor program area. This will be matched by $15,000 from the town.

Pomfret : $200,000 in state funding is approved for the completion of the solid waste disposal facility. This will be matched by $58,000 from the town.

Portland : $400,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of the sidewalks on Main Street. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Preston : $498,452.13 in state funding is approved for improvements and enhancements to the transfer station. This will be matched by $55,000 from the town.

Prospect : $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalks. This will be matched by $125,000 from the town.

Redding : $203,856 in state funding is approved for the installation of a walking and fitness path. This will be matched by $69,564 from the town.

Rocky Hill : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the installation of sidewalks in the Century Hills neighborhood. This will be matched by $98,000 from the town.

Roxbury : $160,000 in state funding is approved for road improvements around town hall. This will be matched by $40,000 from the town.

Roxbury : $200,000 in state funding is approved for the bridge culvert replacement project on Squire Road. This will be matched by $50,000 from the town.

Roxbury : $80,000 in state funding is approved for the rehabilitation and improvements to the town’s Public Works building. This will be matched by $20,000 from the town.

Salem : $372,000 in state funding is approved for the rehabilitation and restoration of the bridge on Darling Road. This will be matched by $97,600 from the town.

Seymour : $500,000 in state funding is approved for improvements to the roof and elevator of the Seymour Community Center. This will be matched by $348,800 from the town.

Shelton : $120,000 in state funding is approved for the installation of a walking path along the Housatonic River. This will be matched by $25,000 from the town.

Shelton : $120,000 in state funding is approved for the restoration of the Shelton Canal. This will be matched by $30,000 from the town.

Simsbury : $160,000 in state funding is approved for the conversion of Station Street from a one-way street to a two-way street. This will be matched by $40,000 from the town.

Somers : $236,960 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Pleasant View Drive. This will be matched by $59,240 from the town.

South Windsor : $478,100 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Kennedy Road. This will be matched by $119,500 from the town.

Stafford : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Levinthal Run and the rehabilitation of the Stafford Middle School parking lot. This will be matched by $143,202.95 from the town.

Suffield : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of a bridge on Quarry Road. This will be matched by $608,125 from the town.

Thompson : $496,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of the roof on the Thompson Public Library. This will be matched by $124,000 from the town.

Tolland : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the renovation and replacement of the town’s tennis courts. This will be matched by $82,000 from the town.

Voluntown : $300,000 in state funding is approved for improvements to the Voluntown Municipal Complex. This will be matched by $75,000 from the town.

Wallingford : $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalks on Hall Avenue and around the town center. This will be matched by $125,000 from the town.

Washington : $458,949 in state funding is approved for the renovation of a municipal building for the purposes of a daycare. This will be matched by $11,900 from the town.

Watertown : $248,109.10 in state funding is approved for the installation of comprehensive emergency notification systems at all seven of the town’s schools. This will be matched by $62,027.27 from the town.

Watertown : $250,000 in state funding is approved for a safety improvement project on Main Street. This will be matched by $60,000 from the town.

Westbrook : $486,000 in state funding is approved for the installation of sidewalks on Boston Post Road (Route 1) to the Old Saybrook town line. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Weston : $500,000 in state funding is approved for building renovations at the Weston Police Department. This will be matched by $264,926 from the town.

Westport : $250,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of sidewalks near Green Farms School. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Winchester : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Elm Street. This will be matched by $1,063,300 from the town.

Wolcott : $200,000 in state funding is approved for building improvements at Cub South/Community Cabin. This will be matched by $40,000 from the town.

Wolcott : $175,000 in state funding is approved for the installation of a walking path over the dam. This will be matched by $35,000 from the town.

Woodbridge : $500,000 in state funding is approved for the renovation of Woodbridge Center Gym. This will be matched by $106,687 from the town.