Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the finalization of a substantial settlement with Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries that provide services to the Texas Medicaid program. Under the terms of the settlement, Centene will pay over $165.6 million to resolve Attorney General Paxton’s investigation into whether certain of Centene’s business practices violated the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act. Centene made no admission of liability, and maintains that its business practices were lawful.

“Protecting taxpayer funds and the financial integrity of the Texas Medicaid Program is a top priority for my office,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The results we achieved in this case send a clear message to providers that Texas expects transparency from its Medicaid partners as required by Texas law.”

Since 2000, the Texas Attorney General’s Office has recovered more than $2.5 billion for taxpayers under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act. Over $1 billion of that recovery has come under Attorney General Paxton’s leadership since first taking office in January of 2015.