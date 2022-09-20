Terbine To Seamlessly Link EV Chargers With Drivers Across The U.S.
Open initiative leverages $900 million federal Infrastructure Bill funding being distributed to the states for EV charging
There is a need for intelligent platform solutions such as the one being developed by Terbine. This adds to the resiliency of the electrical grid and will significantly reduce overall societal cost.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinciding with this week’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress, Terbine today announced an open initiative to digitally bring electric vehicles and EV chargers from all manufacturers as well as power utilities into a unified system. Called TerbineLink, the system is designed to synchronize the core elements involved with charging to maximize efficiency and provide a consistent and reliable experience for all EV drivers and fleet operators across America. For drivers, charging will be made as painless as possible regardless of where they are in the country. For utilities, the upcoming loads from large groups of high-powered chargers will be made predictable to avoid blackouts, while also enabling vehicle-to-grid transfers.
Helping States With Upcoming NEVI Rollouts
The $900 million in federal money focused on EV charging is called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, or NEVI. This month individual states will begin receiving funding allocations intended to increase the number of charging stations along major highways and other key areas. The TerbineLink system brings states the management and operational tools needed to implement NEVI-compliant charging networks including:
- Monitoring availability and uptime for both commercially and publicly operated chargers
- Tracking charger usage by both consumer and commercial vehicles
- Routing drivers to charging stations powered by renewable sources where possible
- Generating reports to meet NEVI requirements for the U.S. DOT and DOE
- Enabling the transition from fuel taxes to “electron taxes” as the number of EVs on the road increases
“The available charging options for drivers continue to grow rapidly but are highly fragmented, resulting in both frustrating charging experiences for EV drivers as well as electricity system inefficiencies,” said Florian Naegele, Partner, McKinsey & Company. “There is a need for intelligent platform solutions such as the one being developed by Terbine. Combining frictionless data exchange and platform analytics that cut across customer-types and stakeholders including OEMs, charging providers, municipalities and utilities will be indispensable for effective electric mobility scale-up. This adds to the resiliency of the electrical grid and can and will significantly reduce overall societal cost.”
Bringing Power Utilities Into The 'Digital Conversation'
Newer DC fast chargers use vastly more electricity than older units, leading to large, unpredictable loading and potentially resulting in problems that are new to utilities. To solve this, TerbineLink will monitor the progress and charge-state of consumer and commercial vehicles, most critically long-haul electric trucks with very large batteries. Predictions about which vehicles are likely to charge soon and at which charging stations is determined by the TerbineLink system using machine learning technology, which can then be applied by power utilities to load-balance the grid and thus avoid regional brownouts or blackouts. This is also useful to states for planning purposes.
About Terbine
Terbine produces and markets technology for the seamless exchanging of machine-generated data between the mobility and energy sectors. Terbine’s platform TerbineLink characterizes, categorizes, manages, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flows of machine-generated data moving to and from electric and autonomous vehicles, public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. www.terbine.com
