STOP, DROP AND CHILL AT GEN Z’S EXPO EAST BOOTH
Come hydrate and drink in the nostalgia on the plush grassy knoll that is GEN Z’s Booth #3991 at Expo East.BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEN Z, the company behind the flavorless transparent liquid in the reusable and infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle, invites guests at Natural Products Expo East to their decked-out hydration station. It’s no surprise GEN Z is joining the number one trade show for professionals to learn about influential products and topics in the health food and beverage category. With their bottle-half-full perspective on reducing plastic waste, GEN Z is here to push the water bottle industry forward.
What’s better than shaking up the category of the number one natural product, aka the transparent flavorless liquid every living creature needs, aka water, then to help create a sustainable and improved future? Upgrading the category, GEN Z delivers. We all know there’s a problem with single-use plastic here on planet Earth, but by getting water into reusable, infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles illustrated with cute little critters, GEN Z calls to make the world brighter and freer from plastic. Folks attending Expo East Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 in the city of Brotherly Love are soon to regress GEN Z-style.
Drop by booth #3991 (aka grotto heaven) and drink up some flavorless transparent liquid and then keep the water bottle for yourself to refill over and over again. While you get hydrated, soak in the energy and culture that make GEN Z the exceptionally plain water company that it is. At the ironically equipped hydration station, Expo attendees will meet the boomer, millennial and Gen Z team, discover a fantastically fake grassy knoll, cozy up on bean bag rocks, and compete in retro video games like Super Mario Brothers, Tetris and Pac-Man. Tourney winners will receive a 6-foot, life-sized custom pool float of Sally, a romantic, music loving primate and one of the brand’s iconic critters. If you don’t bring home the big prize, don’t worry. Part of being GEN Z is making people happy, so everyone will get a free critter pin and weird stickers to adorn.
The GEN Z mission
It starts with a couple of boomers who got tired of working in a beverage industry that wasn’t doing more to make a difference in the waste created in plastic production. With an internal board made up of Gen Z young adults, GEN Z created one solution to help people hydrate without all that single-use plastic – a small step in sustainability’s big picture. Since 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today through its infinite recycling ability – not littering our lands, oceans or harming the critters – they decided it was the best material to use. And to celebrate those wonderful critters, the brilliant board of Gen Zers (the humans) at the helm of GEN Z (the company) chose to COVER the aluminum bottles with them. Yes, every sleek, chilled, resealable, and transportable bottle has critters staring back at you as you hydrate. It’s pretty creepy.
For those who want to see more of GEN Z, keep your eyes on the Target to learn when the water will hit shelves at everyone’s favorite premium store. For more information about GEN Z’s #FlavorlessTransparentLiquid, visit them on TikTok, Instagram or its extremely passe website.
