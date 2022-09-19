Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman, Kentucky Community and Technical College System & Xometry Announce 50 Full Tuition Scholarships for Manufacturing Students 

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and Xometry, a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: XMTR) that helps organizations create locally resilient supply chains, will be announcing Xometry’s donation of 50 full-tuition scholarships for KCTCS students studying to become the next generation of skilled machinists, technicians and engineers. Xometry, which has a significant presence in Lexington, celebrates the strategic role Kentucky plays in advancing domestic manufacturing and is funding the scholarships as part of its commitment to investing in the more than 1,000 small and medium manufacturers in Kentucky.

WHO:

Jacqueline Coleman, Lt. Governor of Kentucky

Dr. Paul Czarapata, President of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS)

Dr. Koffi Akakpo, President of Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Randy Altschuler, co-Founder and CEO of Xometry, Inc.

WHEN & WHERE:

10 a.m. ET Friday, September 23

KCTCS' Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Science and Education Building

500 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40508

WHY:

Investing in America’s small and mid-sized manufacturers and cultivating the next generation of workers is critical to helping address supply chain concerns and inflation while also protecting our economic and national security interests. Xometry believes in the importance of manufacturing and the incredible entrepreneurial and high-paying, high-growth opportunities it presents for skilled workers everywhere. In addition to KCTCS, Xometry is providing scholarships for nearly 250 students at community colleges in five other key manufacturing states: Maryland, Wisconsin, South Carolina, New York and Connecticut.



Contacts:

Illume PR for Xometry, Inc.

Zella Panossian

Xometry@IllumePR.com

Kentucky Community & Technical College System

Terri Giltner

terri.giltner@kctcs.edu

Jacqueline Coleman, Lt. Governor of Kentucky

JT Henderson

jt.henderson@ky.gov