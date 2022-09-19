Governor Newsom Announces New State Sites Identified for Affordable Housing, Signs Legislation to Boost Housing on State Property

Five state-owned sites identified for housing as part of the Excess Land for Affordable Housing Executive Order

SB 561 and AB 2233 codify and build upon the success of the Excess Land for Affordable Housing Program

AB 2592 requires DGS to prepare a report to the Legislature on a streamlined plan to transition underutilized multistory state buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the California Department of General Services (DGS) are seeking qualified developers to develop housing on five state-owned properties. This is the latest offering under one of the first executive orders (N-06-19) that Governor Newsom issued upon taking office in 2019, creating the Excess Land for Affordable Housing program. To date, this successful program has brought 16 partnerships between the state, affordable housing developers, and local communities to produce sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective housing on state-owned excess sites, creating a pipeline of more than 4,400 new homes in various stages of development.

Governor Newsom also announced the signing of SB 561 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa), AB 2233 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), and AB 2592 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – all passed by the Legislature to create more affordable housing, and codify and build upon the success of the Excess Land for Affordable Housing program.

“California’s housing affordability crisis has been more than a half century in the making and the state is tackling this foundational challenge with an innovative ‘all of the above’ approach,” said Governor Newsom. “We’ve made unprecedented investments and progress to create more housing in California over the past four years, including using state-owned land to build homes – one of my first actions in 2019. I’m thankful to Senator Dodd, Assemblymember Quirk-Silva, and Assemblymember McCarty for their efforts in helping us fast-track our progress and bring more affordable housing statewide.”

The sites announced today aim to create hundreds of new housing units for low-income Californians. They include former office buildings of the state Water Resources Board in Fresno, former offices of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Covina, a single-story commercial building in Midtown Sacramento, a vacant California Department of Transportation site in Oceanside, and a buffer zone near the Atascadero State Hospital in Atascadero.

SB 561 codifies the Excess Land for Affordable Housing Executive Order by requiring DGS and HCD to identify state surplus land that can be used for affordable housing development.

AB 2233 also helps to codify the executive order, requires the California Housing Finance Agency, HCD, and DGS to identify and prioritize surplus properties that can be used for cost effective housing developments – and it generates a progress report to the Legislature.

AB 2592 requires DGS to prepare a report to the Legislature on a streamlined plan to transition underutilized multistory state buildings into housing for the purpose of expanding affordable housing and adaptive reuse opportunities.

