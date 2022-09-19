Blue Gem Hemp is on a mission to innovate alternative medicinal landscape in a positive way.
A company on a mission to improve the health and well being of people with the plant based alternative medicines.
Your Wellness. Our Passion.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp announces its successful results of isolating CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) from carefully aged medicinal hemp (cannabis sativa) biomass. Check out their COAs (Certificate of Analysis) published on their website : https://bluegemhemp.com
— Rudaba Naqvi
"Innovative research and development is the only way to drive our mission and vision forward", says Rudaba Naqvi, the co-founder and CEO of Blue Gem Hemp. Their R&D team has been working on this project since past two years and have spent ample amount of time and efforts in isolating the naturally found chemical compound from the hemp biomass.
Blue Gem Hemp's pledge of never leveraging any synthetic chemical or solvent to not only extract the medicinal grade cannabis extract, the company has innovated a proprietary method of isolating any targeted molecule, including but no limited to (CBDA, CBGA, THCA, THCVA etc.). Their innovative approach ensures the purity and efficacy of the isolated molecule that has multitude of potential usage in the healthcare and alternative medicine industry.
These efforts to further the research and development of many products that will help managing multitude of ailments in a holistic approach. Scientists and researchers around the globe are working tirelessly to fully understand the potential usage of cannabis derived medicines. The future of plant based medicine holds many unanswered questions for that research scientists have been searching for many decades.
Research and development of innovative technology in the botanical extraction realm is the core priority of Blue Gem Hemp. The company has been focused to deliver the results for the betterment of holistic health and wellness of people and pets across the globe. Their secret sauce is to nurture science with nature, to get the best of the both worlds. "The more we learn. The less we know" is the mantra of founder Irfan Sadiq.Who personally leads the team of research scientists.
To check out their innovative hemp derived products visit their website: https://bluegemhemp.com
