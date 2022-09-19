Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,960 in the last 365 days.

Duo Indicted for Embezzlement in Jackson County

Duo Indicted for Embezzlement in Jackson County

September 19, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Charles Smith and Jonathan Smith have been indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury in Jackson County.

The duo is accused of embezzling county-owned equipment like chainsaws, weedeaters, a concrete saw, and tractor implements. Several of the items were allegedly pawned or sold at local shops. Jonathan Smith is also accused of stealing two catalytic converters from county-owned vehicles.

“From the largest public fraud cases to the theft of government property at a local government, my office will pursue every lead and every case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Thank you to the investigators for their work putting a stop to this scheme.”

Both men were served their respective indictments and demand letters last week. Charles Smith was served a $1,435.77 demand letter, and Jonathan Smith was served a $3,549.79 demand letter. The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office assisted in the arrests of both individuals.

If convicted, both Charles and Jonathan Smith will face up to 40 years in prison or $10,000 in fines. Both men will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Angel McIlrath.

All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Duo Indicted for Embezzlement in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.