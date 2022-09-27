Sherri Murphy, renowned Beverly Hills dame of matching making, for 28 years connecting clients to romantic commitments

Sherri Murphy (left) and her daughter Tammi (right)

Murphy and daughter Tammi operate Elite Connections International, now with locations across the country and internationally

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match / find me a find, catch me a catch.”

Made famous by the epic musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” that lyric also describes what renowned celebrity relationship expert Sherri Murphy does for clients at her high-end dating agency, Elite Connections International.

“We are the most exclusive and preferred professional matchmaking service in the business,” says Murphy, who founded the A+ rated business in Beverly Hills twenty-eight years ago and works alongside her daughter Tammi, who is also VP. Says Murphy, “We are dedicated to the business and our clients. We work for all ages and have helped people in their 20’s find love, as well as people in their 60’s and 70’s. I feel our success has come from the amount of effort we put out to help each and every client. Everyone comes in with a list of requests. What we have to do is find out who the client will truly be compatible with.”

Elite has grown from a single location in Beverly Hills to nineteen high-profile cities, including Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York, plus international matchmakers and clients and openings planned in Dallas and Washington, D.C.

“We’ve grown our business by establishing a reputation, offering a highly personalized approach,” says Murphy, who describes her female clients as “classy individuals looking for meaningful relationships” and the males as “high-class professionals seeking commitment.”

The elite website includes a trove of information, such as membership options, ratings & reviews, details on an Online Love Class, scads of dating advice, and a media section with write-ups, radio broadcasts, and videos from ET, E! News, Dr. Phil, CBS, CNBC, Marie Claire, The Real Housewives of Orange Country, and a host of media outlets.

CIO Bulletin, the global business, branding and technology media company that named Elite Connections one of the 50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2021, published, “Each matchmaker on the team knows all their clients personally and keeps them in mind with each new single they meet. Matchmakers are committed to detail and consider everything from personal goals, background, and religion to all the subtle nuances that make a client unique. Their personalized approach to professional matchmaking sets them apart from other agencies and allows for great success in matching the client. The company offers a team of experts providing many beneficial services to their clients, including an elite matchmaking team, dating coaches, licensed psychologists, personal shopper/wardrobe consultants, and several photographers.”

Elite Connections provides a range of packages, from the basic Elite Membership to the premium Imperial International Membership plan, which comes with international matches and travel, lifelong membership in the company database, presale access to various events, and a personal concierge.

“Our dedication to introducing compatible couples is the secret to our success,” says Murphy.

BIO: Sherri Murphy is the president and founder of Elite Connections International. After Sherri met her husband through a matchmaker, she saw a need for a safe and effective way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet one another. Her guiding philosophy is that there is someone out there for everyone, but that you won’t find them sitting at home or swiping through singles on an app. For Sherri, her biggest satisfaction is seeing people find real happiness together. The most rewarding part of her job is seeing the many engagements and marriages that last a lifetime for which she has been responsible. Email Sherri at murphy@eliteconnections.com or call 800-923-4200.