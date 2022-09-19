Range Hood and Cooktop Market New Highs - Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players

Range Hood and Cooktop Market

According to a new report, The range hood and cooktop industry is segmented into type, user application, mode of sales, and region.

In 2020, the Europe range hood and cooktop market accounted for nearly 35% of the global range hood and cooktop market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global range hood and cooktop market size market was valued at $23,875.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $37,646.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3126

In 2020, the Europe range hood and cooktop market accounted for nearly 35% of the global range hood and cooktop market. The range hood market is currently holding a major share and is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the coming years. Product innovation is further driving the market growth and enticing consumers toward the segment.

The manufacturers are focusing on brand awareness, market penetration, and supply chain network to fulfil the demand from consumer’s side. According to the report published by the JETIR 2019, advertisement plays an important role with an effectiveness of ~70% as a source of awareness of home appliances. These innovations in marketing strategies along with the digitization are placing demands in range hood and cooktop market, but also open up major opportunities to the marketers.

Manufacturers in the kitchen appliances market are continuously developing products with enhanced functionality and features to remain competitive. Despite developing products with higher added value, the prices for the products have collapsed and thus, remained stagnant at a low level for several years. The decrease in price was due to the pressure of competition from countries with low manufacturing costs. Manufacturers are also facing pressure related to margins owing to fierce competition in the market. This decrease in price is forcing companies to develop innovative products and is encouraging customers to purchase the range hoods and cooktop. This, in turn, drives the range hood and cooktop market growth.

The range hood and cooktop industry is segmented into type, user application, mode of sales, and region. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, U.K., Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global range hood and cooktop market, owing to the huge and aware consumer base, well established electronics market, and rising consumer interest over kitchen appliance in the market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing industrialization, westernization, and rise in business opportunities in the kitchen appliances market in the region.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3126

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Range Hood and Cooktop Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Range Hood and Cooktop Market.

Key findings of the study:

○ By type, range hood segment lead in terms of range hood and cooktop market share in the year 2020, however the cooktop segment is expected to grow with a decent CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By user application, personal segment is the most popular users of range hood and cooktop, however, the professional segment is expected to have the lowest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

○ By mode of sales, offline segment is the most popular channel of range hood and cooktop, however, the online channel is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

○ By region, Europe is the largest market in terms of market size and is likely to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Range Hood and Cooktop Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Related Reports:

○ Commercial Refrigeration Market is projected to reach $35.25 Bn by 2027

○ White Goods Market is estimated to reach $ 1,031.0 billion by 2027

○ Household Appliances Market is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/household-appliances-market

○ Cookware Market is projected to reach $34.1 billion by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cookware-market-A16433

○ Dishwasher Market is estimated to reach $ 54,293.4 million by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dishwasher-market-A13877

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research