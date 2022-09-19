MDC's Springfield Nature Center hosts plant sale Sept. 24

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Planting native plants and wildflowers isn’t just a spring thing. Fall is a great time to plant native plants and make planting plans for next spring.

People will be able to buy native plants and get free planting advice Saturday, Sept. 24 at the native plant sale at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can stop by the nature center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to buy plants from Missouri native plant vendors, to learn about pollinators, and to get tips from local exhibitors.

Included among the plant-sale activities will be three 15-minute gardening demonstrations that will have information about various aspects of native plants. The schedule for these demonstrations is:

Pollinator Plant Picks, 10:30 a.m.: Get advice from a naturalist about which plants work well for pollinators.

Plants for Fall Color, 11:30 a.m.: Learn which plants will add color to your yard in the fall. Take a brief stroll to see which plants work well.

Seed Sowers, 12:30 p.m.: Learn about collecting and distributing the seeds of native plants and how to increase your chances of growing success

Registration is not required for this event, but people can learn more about the native plant sale at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186543

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.