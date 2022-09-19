Submit Release
MDC hosts monarch butterfly event Sept. 24 near Platte City

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn about butterflies and help tag monarch butterflies for citizen science when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts at butterfly event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Platte Ridge Park near Platte City. Participants will learn about local butterflies and their role in nature including as pollinators.

Participants will use butterfly safe nets to catch butterflies they encounter. Monarch butterflies will receive small paper tags with numbers placed on a wing. If found, finders can report information on the tag to a citizen science project that helps scientists track butterfly population numbers and migrations.

This event is open to participants ages 5 and older. Activities will be in the park’s natural areas including at a native grassland restoration project. They should dress for the weather conditions, wearing long pants and using insect repellant is recommended. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qe.

