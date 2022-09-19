Associa Real Property Management To Host Free Board Member Webinar On Selecting Managed Community Insurance

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management knows that no two community associations are alike. Nor is community association insurance like any other coverage. That’s why they are partnering with Associations Insurance Agency to offer a free board member virtual seminar on community association insurance. This highly informative event will help attendees better understand the unique needs of community associations as well as the operational, financial, and legal challenges managed community board members face.

The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will review association insurance basics. The goal is to help attendees better understand the coverage they already have as well as learn about any additional policies or coverage adjustments that may be required. The presenters will also discuss anticipated upcoming changes to coverages, increasing premiums, and deductibles. An open question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Webinar

Does Your Association Have The Right Insurance Coverage?

Who: Jake Gillepsie

Associations Insurance Agency, Inc. (AIAI)

When: Tuesday, September from @ 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: RSVP for this free virtual event by clicking here

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

