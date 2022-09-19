Radiation Dose Management Market Size Worth USD 838.3 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increased monitoring of patients in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 249.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.5%, Market Trends – Increasing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation dose management market size reached USD 249.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) among others in the healthcare sector is driving market revenue growth. Diagnostic imaging is one of the important and increasing focus that is being placed on establishing and optimizing its performance to make it easier to detect and quantify a wide range of clinical disorders. In addition, significant investments are being made to incorporate AI in diagnostic medical imaging. With the potential to enhance tissue-based characterization and detection, AI has demonstrated outstanding accuracy and sensitivity in the identification of imaging abnormalities. Currently, many AI imaging research use sensitivity and specificity to determine diagnostic accuracy, whereas other investigations evaluate clinically significant outcomes. Cancer diagnosis and characterization is another high-yield market for AI imaging. Utilizing high-power quantitative analysis of minute structural imaging modifications, management strategies, projected tumor dynamics, and the likelihood of malignancy can all be predicted.

Increased patients’ awareness regarding health implications associated with radiation is a key factor contributing to market revenue growth. The United Nations Scientific Committee on the effects of atomic radiation estimates that 12% of total exposure and 95% of radiation exposure from man-made sources are attributed to diagnostic medical uses of radiation. Medical institutions can accelerate procedures and reduce doses without sacrificing diagnostic accuracy by accurately and consistently documenting, reporting, and analyzing patient radiation exposures. Optimizing protection and safety in diagnostic and interventional medical exposure requires keeping patient exposure to the bare minimum necessary to achieve the pertinent diagnostic or interventional objective.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Radiation Dose Management market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Radiation Dose Management market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Radiation Dose Management market.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., G.E. Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

The research study examines historic data from 2018 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2028. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.

Market Segmentations of the Radiation Dose Management Market

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Service

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Dosimeters segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements in equipment design and increasing market companies are major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. For instance, on 8 November 2021, radiation physicists from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, Radiation Epidemiology Branch developed the National Cancer Institute dosimetry system for Computed Tomography (NCIDose). It combines a number of cutting-edge technologies, such as a library of computational human phantoms, modeling of x-rays from a reference Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, and an intuitive graphical user interface to provide an easy-to-use CT organ dosage calculator.

Software segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to its fast and accurate interpretation of radiation dose data. In addition, ease of access to high-throughput next-generation genomic, metabolomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic arrays, as well as the widespread adoption of electronic health records are driving the growth of the segment

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, increasing incidences of breast cancer in countries such as the U.S. and others are contributing to market revenue growth. Market companies operating in this region are significantly investing in research & development activities and expanding their product portfolio. For instance, on 1 December 2020, Hologic, Inc., a pioneer in medical technology with a primary focus on enhancing women's health, announced that its Genius AI Detection technology assists radiologists in spotting possible cancers in breast tomosynthesis images.

Regional Outlook of the Radiation Dose Management Market

The global Radiation Dose Management market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Radiation Dose Management market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Radiation Dose Management Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Radiation Dose Management market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

In conclusion, the Radiation Dose Management Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Radiation Dose Management Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

