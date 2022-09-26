AppSec Phoenix Welcomes John Kinsella Cybersecurity Leader and Podcast Star to Its Board

AppSec Phoenix Next Gen Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Platform John Kinsella Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board Square John Kinsella Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board Wide

John’s leadership and experience in the cybersecurity field strengthen the leadership, vision, and validation of the AppSec Phoenix Platform.

I am thrilled to be part of AppSec Phoenix's advisory board and invest in the firm’s mission as it looks to scale its efforts and influence as a leader in the risk vulnerability sector.” — John Kinsella

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, the next-gen leader in Vulnerability and Posture Management for Cloud and Application security, has announced the addition of John Kinsella to its advisory board. John joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership and experience.

John is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor. John Kinsella is the co-founder & CTO of Cysense, previously, he was the co-founder and CPO of Layered Insight (acquired by Qualys). His 20-year background has focused on application and network security, from initial design through business-critical production operations. He has brought several enterprise security products to market, consulted internationally on information security topics, and worked with international governance bodies to define security standards and best practices for cloud computing. Additionally, he is the co-host of the highly-rated Application Security Weekly podcast.

“We are honoured to have John on our advisory board,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix. “John brings field perspective, vision and execution experience, having successfully created and exited previous startups. John is a well-respected leader in the industry, I speak on behalf of the entire AppSec Phoenix team when I say that we are excited and honoured to have such an impressive leader in our advisory board.”

"I am thrilled to be part of AppSec Phoenix's advisory board and invest in the firm’s mission as it looks to scale its efforts and influence as a leader in the risk vulnerability sector," John said. "

As an Appsec practitioner, I saw first what complexity does to an application and cloud security program. Appsec Phoenix understands how to execute at-scale cloud security and application security programs, linking applications to deployment. I am excited to see innovation that helps to simplify, visualize and prioritize.



John joins an advisory board that boasts several notable names in the cybersecurity sector, including:

• Andrew Peterson led Signal Science, a leading cybersecurity product, for five years before it sold to Fastly for $775M. Peterson brings startup knowledge, international support, exposure to the US market, and key introductions to customers. His insight into the American market and its current trends and his contacts with venture capitalists provide valuable insight to the advisory team. He also advises several companies and has been instrumental in providing Security Phoenix with key recommendations on getting a head start in product startup and potential pitfalls.

• Christopher Hodson is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over a decade of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Christopher has a board leadership track record, has served as CISO for Zscaler and Tanium, and is currently at Contentful. Christopher is also a seasoned board executive, serving as a board advisor for Charted Institute of Information Security, CompTIA, and Cybrary.

• Chris Romeo is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over twenty-five years of experience in the application and cybersecurity sectors. Chris Romeo is the Chief Security Officer and co-founder of Security Journey and is a leading voice and thinker in application security, threat modelling, and security culture. Chris is the host of the award-winning “Application Security Podcast” and is a highly rated industry speaker and trainer, featured at the RSA Conference, the AppSec Village @ DefCon, OWASP Global AppSec, ISC2 Security Congress, and All Day DevOps.

• Xabi Errotabehere, who has more than 20 years of experience building world-class digital products. He co-founded Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, and took the company into a high-growth mode before Trend Micro acquired it in 2019. Errotabehere brings insight into how to successfully manage a business in its early days and techniques to effectively go to market and acquire clients.

To learn more about AppSec Phoenix or to schedule a free demo, visit https://www.appsecphoenix.com/request-a-demo/.

AppSec Phoenix Revolutionary, Risk Based Posture and Vulnerability Managment Platform, ACT Now on Cloud, Application Security vulnerabilities with Risk Targets