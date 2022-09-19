Glutamic Acid Market to Surpass USD 10,496 Million Value by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, by 2030, the glutamic acid market value will reach $19,443.5 million from $10,496.0 million in 2021, advancing at a 7.1% CAGR over this decade. An important amino acid, glutamic acid is used in producing proteins. In this regard, the growing demand for protein supplements and animal feed, the latter due to the rising consumption of meats, poultry products, and seafood, are the key drivers for the market.

The popularity of ready-to-eat food had always been high in the developed world, and now, developing countries are also embracing this concept. This can be credited to the people here leading busier lives than before and their surging purchasing power. Among the different processed foods and beverages, energy drinks are a key product that contain glutamic acid.

Moreover, owing to the rising demand for this product from the pharmaceutical industry, North America generates significant revenue for glutamic acid market players. Europe will also witness rapid growth in the usage of glutamic acid on account of the region's highly productive pharmaceutical industry. This is itself credited to the rise in the general health awareness and growth in the number of elderly people.

In the same way, the consumption of dietary supplements in the regions is growing on account of the rise in the geriatric population and incidence of non-transmissible diseases, such as cancer, CVDs, and chronic respiratory diseases. This amino acid can be used to prevent neuropathy due to chemotherapy or treat muscular dystrophy, behavioral and cognitive difficulties, epilepsy, and neurotransmission imbalances

With a CAGR of 7.5%, the APAC glutamic acid market growth will be the fastest in the years to come. The consumption of this amino acid continues to boom in the regional food and beverage industry. The consumption of organic dietary supplements and poultry products is rising, thereby leading to the high sale of glutamic acid. Further, the booming practice of keeping pets will propel the market, by raising the requirement for animal feed.

Analysis of Glutamic Acid Demand in Different Applications

The largest glutamic acid market share, of around 83%, is held by the food and beverage category, under segmentation by application. This is attributed to the wide usage of this chemical as a taste enhancer in certain processed foods. For instance, MSG, which is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, is extensively added to canned vegetables, salad dressings, soups, processed meats, carbohydrate-based snacks, dairy goods, and instant noodles.

The pharmaceutical category will have the highest glutamic acid market growth rate, of 7.4%, during 2021–2030. Governments around the world are taking a variety of steps to strengthen their drug R&D ecosystem, which would create a high demand for this product.

The animal feed category also holds a significant share in the segment as a result of people's growing awareness regarding the nutrition of production and companion animals. The additive promotes development and health in animals and strengthens their antioxidative response, immunity, and reproductive system.

