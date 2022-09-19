The Global Hummus Market is expected to grow by $ 1.75 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hummus Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603996/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hummus market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of new packaging, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, and increasing preference for convenience in cooking.

The hummus market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The hummus market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sauces and dips

• Paste and spreads

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the growing retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the hummus market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising global vegan population and the growing emergence of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hummus market covers the following areas:

• Hummus market sizing

• Hummus market forecast

• Hummus market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hummus market vendors that include Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Group PLC, Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Damai International, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Nestle SA, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC, SAJJ Mediterranean, Strauss Group Ltd., T. Marzetti Co., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd. Also, the hummus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603996/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________