Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,889 in the last 365 days.

Global Bioenergies sells to Repsol testing volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives for gasoline formulation

Global Bioenergies sells to Repsol testing volumes of
bio-isobutene derivatives for gasoline formulation

Evry, 19 September 2022 - Repsol, the Spain-based multi-energy company, signed a purchase order for a volume of Global Bioenergies' full-bio-ETBE to be used for formulation and performance assessment of gasoline.

ETBE is widely used as a high-octane component in gasoline.

However, standard ETBE, which is added up to around 15% in current gasoline, is only partially renewable as it is currently produced from renewable ethanol combined with fossil isobutene.

To produce full-bio-ETBE, Global Bioenergies converted wood residues into isobutene and combined it with renewable ethanol.

Using full-bio-ETBE in gasoline formulation would automatically increase the percentage of renewables in gasoline used for road and air transportation, and thus reduce the CO2 emissions of such energy streams. It could also be one of the key components to produce renewable gasoline and get closer to the long-term goal of net zero carbon emissions.

Bernard Chaud, Director of Industrial Strategy at Global Bioenergies, comments: "We are thrilled to see our collaboration with Repsol move to the next level. The construction of our production unit in Pomacle is now completed, and we will soon be in a position to supply larger quantities of bio-isobutene and derivatives, which can serve to design, prepare and test high performance formulations of renewable fuels."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

Attachment


You just read:

Global Bioenergies sells to Repsol testing volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives for gasoline formulation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.