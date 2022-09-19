The Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market is expected to grow by $ 185.5 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583989/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital storytelling courses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven bythe capability to enhance soft skills, improvement of CRM and enhancement of brand positioning, and increased use of K-12 interactive learning.

The digital storytelling courses market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The digital storytelling courses market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Institutional learner

• Individual learner

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the rising adoption of smart classrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the digital storytelling courses market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on digital marketing by companies and increasing demand from emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital storytelling courses market covers the following areas:

• Digital storytelling courses market sizing

• Digital storytelling courses market forecast

• Digital storytelling courses market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital storytelling courses market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Ambedkar University Delhi, Coursera Inc., D and AD, edX LLC., Europass Teacher Academy SRL, FutureLearn Ltd., Harvard University, Nanyang Polytechnic, National Geographic Society, Piktochart Sdn. Bhd., Queensland University of Technology, RMIT University, The University of Melbourne, Udemy Inc., University of Adelaide, University of California, Berkeley, University of the Arts London, University of Westminster, and University of Wollongong. Also, the digital storytelling courses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

