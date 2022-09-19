Emergency Medical Equipment Market Size is expected to reach at USD 37,515 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3%, Owing to Growing Incidence of Road Accidents and Trauma Injuries

LOS ANGELIS, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market Size accounted for USD 21,921 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 37,515 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Emergency Medical Equipment Market Report Key Highlights



Global emergency medical equipment market value was worth USD 21,921 million in 2021, with a 6.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America emergency medical equipment market dominates with more than 40% market share in 2021

According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, over 3.0 million non-fatal injuries occur in the USA each year, resulting in over 150,000 deaths

According to the CDCP, nearly 14.5 million emergency department visits resulted in hospital admissions in the US in 2017

Growing incidence of COVID-19 situations and other chronic conditions is driving the Emergency Medical Equipment market size

Report Coverage:

Market Emergency Medical Equipment Market Emergency Medical Equipment Market Size 2021 USD 21,921 Million Emergency Medical Equipment Market Forecast 2030 USD 37,515 Million Emergency Medical Equipment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.3% Emergency Medical Equipment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Emergency Medical Equipment Market Base Year 2021 Emergency Medical Equipment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Emergency Medical Equipment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei, Philips, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun, Medtronic, 3M, Smith & Nephew, and Johnson & Johnson. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are an essential component of the overall healthcare system because they save lives by offering emergency treatment. Global emergency medical services have enhanced technologically and made significant contributions to the overall operation of healthcare systems. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers EMS systems to be an essential component of any efficient and useable healthcare system. Emergency medical equipment enables patient care during emergency situations such as collisions and natural catastrophes, aids in the prevention of loss of life, and reduces personal injuries. These accessories range from simple stretchers to sophisticated equipment used in the intensive care units as well as operating rooms.

The increasing need for emergency medical services as the geriatric population grows, as well as the increased incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and infectious diseases, is expected to propel the global emergency medical equipment market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing frequency of natural catastrophes such as earthquakes, storms, and so on, as well as the increasing frequency of trauma injuries, are driving demand for the emergency medical equipment market revenue.

Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market Dynamics

The growing geriatric population is vulnerable to a variety of medical emergencies, including respiratory disorders, cardiac arrest, and other medical emergencies. Furthermore, the high frequency of natural disasters necessitates sophisticated emergency medical treatment. Aside from that, due to rising consumption, emergency medical services differ greatly between developed and developing countries. Comprehensive emergency medical services (EMS) that are available throughout the country are lacking in low and middle-income countries. This factor is limiting consumer spending in the emergency medical equipment market. Some of these countries, however, are actively welcoming international major corporations to explore the untapped potential in advanced markets.

Market Segmentation

The global emergency medical equipment market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. By type, the market is separated into wound care consumables, emergency resuscitation equipment, patient handling equipment, patient monitoring systems, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and others. By type, the emergency resuscitation equipment segment will capture the largest market share in the projected timeframe. This is due to an increase in the number of emergency visits, which increases the demand for urgent situation resuscitation equipment.

By application, the market is divided into trauma injuries, cardiac care, respiratory care, and others. According to the emergency medical equipment market forecast, the respiratory care segment is expected to hold significant market shares in the coming years.

In terms of end-user, the market is further categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. By end-user, hospital segment will contribute dominating share for the emergency medical equipment market.

Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market Regional Outlook

The global emergency medical equipment market is divided into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to emergency medical equipment industry analysis, North America has traditionally dominated the global market and it will continue to do so in the coming years. High incidence of trauma-related injury issues, as well as reconstructive surgery, is conducted every year in the United States. Furthermore, the sturdy presence of major players, technological developments, and well-established hospital infrastructure are important factors contributing to the expansion of the North American regional market for emergency medical equipment.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will experience a significant CAGR in the emergency medical equipment market. This is due to an increasing geriatric population, increased exposure to emergency situations, and increased government involvement. Such factors contribute to the Asia-Pacific emergency medical equipment market's full potential.

Emergency Medical Equipment Market Players

Some of the prominent emergency medical equipment market companies are GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei, Philips, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun, Medtronic, 3M, Smith & Nephew, and Johnson & Johnson.

In April 2020, Prisma Health teamed up with Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Industries, to manufacture and distribute the VESper Ventilator Growth Splitter, a ventilator expansion device. The new product is only approved for emergency use, allowing a single ventilator equipped with a ventilator splitter to be utilized for two rescuable patients in need of respiratory support during the COVID-19 pandemic, unless personal ventilators are not available on the global market.

In March 2020, GE Healthcare signed a partnership with Ford Motor Company to boost ventilator production. The collaboration's goal is to supply clinicians with critical medical devices to treat COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a newer coronavirus.

In July 2019, Stryker has signed collaboration with The Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland (RCSI) to develop a connected health innovation platform. The digital product services center of excellence seeks to create technological services for use in emergency and specialist care in order to provide core seamless coordination of care for patients experiencing time-critical medical emergencies.

