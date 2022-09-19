Boyle Street Playground Grand Opening the Result of Community Collaboration

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For residents of the Boyle Street community, the grand opening event for the new playground at Boyle Street Plaza on September 24 is a way to celebrate the completion of a much-needed community gathering space.



The opening of the Boyle Street playspace is the culmination of years of community visioning and collaboration in the Boyle Street neighbourhood. "The playground was funded by the City of Edmonton and the province and led by Boyle Street residents in partnership with the YMCA," says Joelle Reiniger, a Boyle Street community representative. "It's the second new downtown playground in recent years," Reiniger says. "That's something that had not happened for decades."

The new playground was constructed with input from and consideration of Indigenous people upon whose land it was built. "Everything was done through the lens of Truth and Reconciliation, including the incorporation of the seven sacred teachings in the playground's design," says Reiniger. The community-led project committee sought the input and guidance of local Indigenous residents at the nearby Melcor YMCA Village and an Indigenous Elder, gaining valuable insight into the project.

The Boyle Street playground grand opening event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 1–3pm at 9538 103A Avenue and is open for everyone to attend. The event will feature a smudge ceremony, round dance and ribbon cutting and will be attended by Elder Judy Brule, drummers led by Adrian LaChance and municipal and provincial representatives including Ward O-day'min City Councillor, Anne Stevenson and MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, Janis Irwin.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important housing and community outreach programs, YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca .

About the Boyle Street Community League

Our mission is to strengthen community ties in Boyle Street through civic advocacy and grassroots initiatives that serve to unite our diverse neighbourhood behind a distinct and positive community identity.

